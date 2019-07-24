De Havilland Canada and Ethiopian Airlines to Celebrate the Milestone Delivery of the 600th Dash 8-400 Aircraft

TORONTO, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited ("De Havilland Canada") and Ethiopian Airlines invite representatives of the media to attend a ceremony to celebrate the milestone delivery of the 600th Dash 8-400 aircraft. The aircraft, bearing serial number 4600, will be the 25th Dash 8-400 aircraft delivered to Ethiopian Airlines. Senior executives of Ethiopian Airlines, De Havilland Canada and Longview Aviation Capital, the parent company of De Havilland Canada, will be in attendance.

Where: De Havilland Canada, 123 Garratt Blvd., Toronto, Ontario M3K 1Y5



When: Friday, July 26, 2019











09:00 a.m. Media registration (Main Reception Area)



09:30 a.m. Plant operations tour



10:30 a.m. Celebration ceremony



11:30 a.m. Photo opportunities and media interviews



12:00 p.m. Media visit concludes



Who: Tewolde GebreMariam, Chief Executive Officer, Ethiopian Airlines

David Curtis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Longview Aviation Capital

Todd Young, Chief Operating Officer, De Havilland Canada

Randy Poirier, Vice President, Operations, De Havilland Canada



RSVP: Please RSVP to Philippa King (philippa.king@dehavilland.com)

About Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing airline in Africa. In its seventy-plus years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent's leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success. Ethiopian commands the lion's share of the Pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 120 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

With its acquisition of the Dash 8 aircraft program, Longview Aviation Capital has proudly relaunched De Havilland Canada, one of Canada's most iconic brands. De Havilland Canada's portfolio includes sales and production of the Dash 8-400 aircraft, one of the world's most important commercial aircraft, as well as support for the worldwide fleet of Dash 8-100/200/300/400 aircraft. The company is committed to maintain the brand's 90-year-old reputation for expertise, excellence and reliability in its manufacturing and commercial operations, and through its global network providing customer services and support. https://dehavilland.com

