DDI Opens Survey for World's Largest Leadership Study; Participating Companies Receive Custom Leadership Benchmarking Report

DDI opens the survey for its Global Leadership Forecast 2025, which offers HR teams a free custom benchmarking report as part of company participation

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Starting today, DDI has opened its Global Leadership Forecast survey, which is the largest and longest-running leadership survey of its kind. The study offers HR teams and executives deep insights on the state of leadership to guide their talent strategy against changing market trends. Any company that meets the minimum requirements for participation also receives a custom benchmarking report specific to their organization at no cost.

"One of the biggest questions on every business leader's mind right now is the impact of AI on their people and the impact on their work," said Stephanie Neal, director of DDI's Center for Analytics and Behavioral Research. "Our next Global Leadership Forecast will be a true exploration of how the human experience of work is changing, capturing the most critical things on leaders' minds. More importantly, the research will guide HR teams on their leadership strategy and the focused tactics they can employ to position their organization at the top of their industry."

This study marks 25 years of the Global Leadership Forecast research. The most recent study, the Global Leadership Forecast 2023, surveyed 13,695 leaders and 1,827 human resource professionals from 1,556 organizations worldwide.

A few of the current and emerging topics the study will cover include:

State of retention and best practices for retaining top talent

How leaders feel about artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on work

Leadership motivations and challenges due to the rapid pace of business change

Critical leadership skills for the future, including managing change and virtual leadership

How leaders experience and drive inclusion

Leader connectedness in different work models (remote, hybrid, in person)

Adoption of new approaches to learning, including virtual and immersive experiences

Impact of organizational support on burnout and wellbeing

Any organization may participate in the study. To receive the custom benchmarking analysis, each organization must have at least one HR participant and at least 30 leaders in their organization take the leader survey. If companies do not meet the threshold of 30 leaders for a custom report, they can still qualify for a benchmarking report for their industry and region against global norms and top financial performers.

The deadline to participate in the HR survey is June 30, 2024. Leaders can participate until July 15, 2024.

To participate in the survey or find out more information, visit lp.ddiworld.com/eg/global-leadership-forecast-survey-2025.

About DDI

DDI is a global leadership consulting firm that helps organizations hire, promote and develop exceptional leaders. From first-time managers to C-suite executives, DDI is by leaders' sides, supporting them in every critical moment of leadership. Built on five decades of research and experience in the science of leadership, DDI's evidence-based assessment and development solutions enable millions of leaders around the world to succeed, propelling their organizations to new heights. For more information, visit ddiworld.com.

