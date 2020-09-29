DCR Strategies partners with Tourism Mississauga to launch 'It pays to stay' program to give back to local businesses and boost local economy

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - DCR Strategies Inc. |TruCash (DCR), one of Canada's leading payments solution providers of branded payment technology, announces partnership with Tourism Mississauga, to provide branded gift cards for their 'It pays to stay' promotion. This innovative incentive program offers visitors to Mississauga the opportunity to receive a Visa® prepaid card, which can be spent at local businesses, shops and restaurants across the city.

"Our tourism industry has been one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with all of the travel restrictions in place, it also offers an opportunity to promote tourism within our own cities and boost the local economy. As a proud Mississauga based company, we are thrilled to partner with the city and give back to our local community," said Diana Fletcher, President of DCR Strategies Inc.

The Visa® prepaid gift cards are custom branded to Tourism Mississauga's specifications and come in 3 different designs each promoting the Dine. Shop. Play. theme of the program. Cardholders will also have access to a branded balance checker application to view balance and transaction history.

Through the 'It pays to stay promotion', if you book a 2 or more night stay in Mississauga with any participating hotel, you are eligible to receive a $100 VISA® prepaid gift card to spend at local businesses while you are in town. For more information about the terms and conditions please go to visitmississauga.ca/paystostay.

"Whether it's supporting local hotels, local restaurants, or local storefronts, we are glad this first of its kind initiative in Mississauga will encourage people to safely support local businesses and take in everything Mississauga has to offer," concluded Fletcher.

About DCR Strategies Inc. | TruCash

DCR Strategies | TruCash works with a growing network of over 500 brands across the globe and manages over 1B in transactions, with 7 million cardholders – in over 27 countries around the world. Recognized as a leader in the payments industry, we deliver creative incentive & reward solutions, unique loyalty programs, and efficient disbursement systems, along with comprehensive marketing and support services for businesses, financial institutions and government departments. DCR Strategies has offices in Canada, USA, Europe, Asia and South America.

For further information: Lisette Anciaes, DCR Strategies Inc | TruCash, Tel. 905-361-8676, C. 416-627-4542, [email protected]

