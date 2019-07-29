DB Schenker Launches connect 4.0 Shipping Portal in Canada

New portal allows shippers to get a quote, book, and track a shipment online for ocean freight in minutes

TORONTO, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ -- DB Schenker (Schenker of Canada Ltd.), one of the top logistics providers in Canada, announced today the launch of its connect 4.0 shipping portal allowing customers a more user-friendly interface for booking and managing shipments around the corner or the world. This new portal will go beyond DB Schenker's current online platform – eSchenker, offering shippers the ability to get a quote for an ocean shipment, book and track the shipment from pickup to delivery.

"We are excited about the release of our new shipping platform called connect 4.0," said Eric Dewey, President and CEO for Schenker of Canada Ltd. "This next generation of shipping software will allow businesses of any size, the ability to now get a quote, book and track a shipment with full online visibility simplifying their global trade and transportation management," he added.

"We can do this because of advanced technology, infrastructure and DB Schenker's 125 years of freight forwarding expertise," said Richard Ebach, DB Schenker's CIO Americas. "The connect 4.0 application was designed from the customers' perspective, the goal was to create responsive and intuitive designs that provide immediate quoting, booking and tracking functionality that is expected from a leading digital forwarder," he commented.

Launched in Europe last year, connect 4.0 has met with excellent customer acceptance offering shipping professionals throughout Europe, online access to competitive pricing, instant booking and shipment transparency. For more information or to experience the connect 4.0 shipping platform for yourself, visit connect.dbschenker.com/canada.

About Schenker of Canada Ltd.

Schenker of Canada Ltd. has been serving the Canadian market for over 50 years. As one of the biggest integrated logistics providers in Canada, the company employs over 1,400 professionals in over 40 branches. DB Schenker offers the Canadian market land transport, air, and ocean freight, as well as comprehensive logistics solutions and global supply chain management services with single-source management.

For more information, go to www.dbschenker.com/ca.

Media Contact:

Daphne Robboy

Senior Marketing Communications Manager, Americas

DB Schenker Americas

800 Waterford Way, Suite 600

Miami, FL 33126

O. +1 (786) 388-4247

M. +1 (786) 650-5857

daphne.robboy@dbschenker.com

www.dbschenker.com/ca

SOURCE DB Schenker

Related Links

http://www.dbschenker.com/ca

