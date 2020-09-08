DB Schenker Announces Program to Honor Service Agreements for Damco Customers

The new 'Stability Package' is in response to market unrest following the A.P. Moeller-Maersk announcement to discontinue the Damco brand and its FCL (NVOCC) business.

MIAMI, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ -- Leading global logistics service provider DB Schenker announced it was offering a 'Stability Package' for Damco customers that would take over short-term service agreements of up to two months' contract period for the same conditions as agreed with Damco.

"Stable conditions promise stable supply chains and that is what DB Schenker stands for," said Thorsten Meincke, Member of the Management Board for Air and Ocean Freight at DB Schenker. "The last thing shippers need at present is further uncertainty. We are making an offer to all those who are now looking for long-term security and reliability."

"With our global footprint and operational excellence, we can offer ocean solutions in these changing and challenging times," added Daniel Bergman, DB Schenker Chief Commercial Officer, Region Americas. "For companies in longer-term Damco agreements, we can provide prioritized quotes quickly at very competitive rates. Our customer advisors are standing by to help Damco customers wanting to take advantage of this special program," he added.

To reach a DB Schenker customer advisor, email us at [email protected]

For more information about DB Schenker, visit www.dbschenker.com/usa.



About DB Schenker USA

DB Schenker is one of the largest Integrated Logistics Service Providers in the United States with over 7,200 employees in 47 branches and 60 logistics centers providing over 17 million sq. ft. of distribution operations to its clients. DB Schenker offers land transport, air and ocean freight, as well as comprehensive logistics solutions and global supply chain management services from a single source.

