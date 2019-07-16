DAZN Secures the Rights to Broadcast the 2019 International Champions Cup

DAZN READIES FOR THE 2019-20 EUROPEAN SOCCER SEASONS WITH MATCHES FEATURING PREMIER LEAGUE, SERIE A AND LA LIGA CLUBS

TORONTO, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ - As the soccer world prepares for the upcoming European seasons, DAZN has secured the exclusive rights to the International Champions Cup (ICC) for a second straight year. The month-long tournament kicks off tonight in the United States and will also feature matches across Europe and Asia.

The International Champions Cup features 12 of the world's best clubs in one tournament, each playing three matches for a total of 18 matches between Tuesday, July 16 and Saturday, August 10. All matches will stream exclusively on DAZN in Canada. The tournament includes clubs from the Premier League, LaLiga Santander and Serie A. DAZN owns the rights for all of those leagues, which will each kick off upon the completion of the ICC Tournament.

Club League Arsenal Premier League Manchester United Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Fiorentina Serie A Inter Milan Serie A Juventus Serie A Milan Serie A Atletico Madrid La Liga Real Madrid La Liga Bayern Munich Bundesliga Benfica Primeira Liga Guadalajara Liga MX

Earlier this year, DAZN acquired the exclusive rights to deliver every single Premier League match to one platform for the first time in Canada. DAZN's acquisition of these exclusive rights to the most notable soccer league in the world signals the dawn of a new age for European soccer fans. With a DAZN subscription, Canadian fans will have a season pass to watch a rich roster of European soccer, including UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Serie A TIM, LaLiga Santander and Ligue 1 Conforama. In addition to the plethora of soccer content, DAZN offers live access to every National Football League game and a steady supply of the biggest and best boxing events from around the world.

For more information on the International Champions Cup visit www.internationalchampionscup.com/. The full schedule for all ICC matches is available on www.dazn.com.

Fans can get unlimited access to European soccer, MLS, NFL, MLB and more with DAZN for $150/year CAD or $20/month. Click here to learn more.

ABOUT DAZN

Globally, DAZN is a live and on-demand sports streaming service created by fans, for fans, that is leading the charge to provide access to sports anytime, anywhere. DAZN guarantees no long-term contract, no bundles, just one affordable price for access to all the service's sports on connected devices including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, games consoles and PCs. DAZN launched in Canada in July 2017 with a host of sporting rights and is currently also available in the U.S., Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain and Japan. DAZN remains the only place for Canadians to watch every single live NFL game, and is the exclusive home of RedZone. DAZN has also become the new home of UEFA Champions League and Europa League and offers MLS Live, MLB Network, Six Nations Rugby, boxing, MMA, cricket, and much more live and on-demand. In Canada, DAZN costs $20 per month or $150 for an annual subscription.

