DAZN Media Launches Global Football Package to Rival Traditional Sponsorships

DAZN Media has aggregated DAZN Group's digital football media assets across OTT, Social and VoD for the first time

Offers one brand partner the unique opportunity to reach 400 million fans globally via a centralised sponsorship package

Includes alignment with premium football rights such as Premier League, UEFA Champions League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Copa del Rey , CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana, MLS and J.League

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - DAZN Media, the advertising division of DAZN Group, has launched its biggest-ever football package, offering one brand partner the opportunity to reach more than 400 million football fans in over 40 markets, across DAZN Group's OTT, digital, VoD and social platforms.

The Global Football Package will enable a brand to centralise its fan-targeted, football sponsorship through one point of purchase and unlock unprecedented global scale.

The package includes sponsorship of live football coverage on DAZN which covers more than 95 leagues and competitions, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Copa del Rey, CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana, MLS and J.League, among other competitions.

The package also includes headline sponsorship across Goal, the world's number one football platform, sponsorship of VoD football content across DAZN and Goal's YouTube channels and the DAZN Player video network, which syndicates content to thousands of the world's biggest publisher sites including Mail Online, MSN and Kicker.de.

To support these media and sponsorship placements, DAZN Media has built an extensive multi-platform branded content offering into the package, powered by their award-winning creative team.

Stefano D'Anna, EVP Media, DAZN Group said: "We feel this is a step change in how brands can align with premium football and target fans. It's a package that will rival any mainstream football sponsorship.

"Football content consumption is fragmenting and reaching modern digital audiences is getting harder and harder. By aggregating our assets, we can offer a brand the best global football with localised relevance. All underpinned by digital targeting, delivery and reporting that ensures accountability and limits wastage."

Through its aggregated platforms, the Global Football Package will bring brands closer to more than 400 million football fans worldwide in 40+ markets delivering over 2.7 billion media impressions and 100 million branded content video views.

