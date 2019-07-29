DAZN Cements Itself As "The New Home Of Football" in Canada As NFL, Premier League And Champions League Seasons Prepare To Kick Off

"The New Home of Football" campaign includes the largest ever takeover of Toronto's Union Station by a single brand since the completion of the new renovations, beginning July 29. Over 300 unique pieces of static and digital creative – highlighting the platform's availability of every game and every match and thus, every key moment that fans care about most – have replaced the everyday wallpaper seen by Union's 300,000 daily visitors. This takeover will continue to dominate Canada's largest and busiest transportation hub through Sept. 22.

A campaign extension featuring internationally renowned athlete spokespersons, a premium fan giveaway component that further brings "The New Home of Football" concept to life, and an interactive pop-up space within Union Station will be announced soon.

"Whether they're die-hard fans of American football or European football, Canada is home to some of the biggest football enthusiasts in the world," said Joseph Markowski, DAZN EVP, North America. "With our recent rights acquisitions, we're now the only destination where Canadians can catch every game and every match across the most prestigious leagues in the world, no matter which football they favour most."

Canadians can watch DAZN anywhere on any device, including smart TVs, PCs, mobile phones, tablets and game consoles. After a one-month free trial for new subscribers, unlimited access to the entire DAZN platform is just $20 per month or $150 per year.

ABOUT DAZN:

Globally, DAZN is a live and on-demand sports streaming service created by fans, for fans, that is leading the charge to provide access to sports anytime, anywhere. DAZN guarantees no long-term contract, no bundles, just one affordable price for access to all the service's sports on connected devices including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, games consoles and PCs. DAZN launched in Canada in July 2017 with a host of sporting rights and is currently also available in the U.S., Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain and Japan. DAZN remains the only place for Canadians to watch every single live NFL game, and is the exclusive home of RedZone. DAZN has also become the new home of UEFA Champions League and Europa League and offers MLS Live, MLB Network, Six Nations Rugby, boxing, MMA, cricket, and much more live and on-demand. In Canada, DAZN costs $20 per month after a one-month free trial or $150 for an annual subscription.

