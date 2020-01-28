DAZN Canada Teams up with Dan Marino Ahead of Super Bowl LIV

The action on DAZN doesn't stop with the final seconds of the championship game, however. A recent Angus Reid Forum survey revealed that the day after an event like the Super Bowl, nearly half of Canadians considering themselves big sports fans wish the season didn't have to end. Luckily, there's no off season on DAZN. After the Super Bowl, from original "Top 10" lookbacks produced by DAZN to Fridays dedicated to NFL Films, the NFL Scouting Combine live and on demand to NFL free agency coverage, to the 2020 NFL Draft, DAZN's rich library of live and on demand football content carries on.

"Canadian football fans really have it good with DAZN this week," said Marino. "They can binge all the shows and playoff classics, watch the Super Bowl on Sunday live or on demand, and since there's no off season on DAZN, the NFL content doesn't end. What's not to like?"

"We're thrilled to team up with NFL Legend Dan Marino," said Joseph Markowski, DAZN EVP, North America. "Together, we're continuing to spread the word that with DAZN, you don't have to miss even a second of the Super Bowl action."

Super Bowl LIV is scheduled to take place Sunday, Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami – home of Marino's former team, the Miami Dolphins – with a kickoff time of 6:30 p.m. ET. Just $20 per month or $150 per year after a one-month free trial, fans can download the DAZN app on their preferred connected device or by visiting www.DAZN.com.

