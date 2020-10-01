DAZN Canada Brings All Media Sales Operations In-House

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - DAZN Media North America, the sales and partnerships division of the world's leading sports streaming service, has officially brought all media sales operations in-house in Canada. The move represents the next step in DAZN's commitment to the market and will offer brands a one-stop-shop through which to directly invest and reach avid fans of the biggest sports leagues in the world.

With the in-house migration, DAZN Media will be able to foster one-on-one relationships with brands and more closely align on their specific marketing goals and objectives, as well as provide brands with direct access to its unique data-driven insights. From there, a more seamless and more personable process will help drive and develop the highest quality custom campaigns and scalable partnerships.

DAZN has more live football than anyone else in Canada, offering subscribers every single regular-season and playoff game of the National Football League (NFL) and Serie A, as well as being the only place to watch Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and UEFA Europa League, amongst other soccer leagues and sports such as rugby, boxing, and MMA.

As such, brands have the invaluable opportunity to surround a packed schedule of premium live sports and original programming content across the streaming service's multitude of properties – from the pure OTT platform itself to DAZN's news portals, social media channels, and full slate of digital video inventory.

"With this in-house media shift, we look forward to being able to double down on our investment in media efforts in Canada," said Michael Mobley, Vice President of Media Sales in North America for DAZN. "Over the past three years, we have solidified strategic partnerships across numerous categories and look forward to continuing to foster exceptional growth with existing and new partners alike to reach some of the greatest sports fans in the world."

Canadians can watch DAZN anywhere on any device, including smart TVs, PCs, mobile phones, tablets, streaming sticks and game consoles. After a one-month free trial for new subscribers, unlimited access to the entire DAZN platform is just $20 per month or $150 per year. And, for those wanting to give the gift of more live football to the fans in their lives, DAZN gift cards are available at Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaws stores in Canada.

ABOUT DAZN:

Globally, DAZN is a live and on-demand sports streaming service created by fans, for fans, that is leading the charge to provide access to sports anytime, anywhere. DAZN guarantees affordable access to all the service's sports on connected devices including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, games consoles, streaming sticks and PCs. DAZN launched in Canada in July 2017 with a host of sporting rights and is currently also available in the U.S., Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Japan, and Brazil. DAZN remains the only place for Canadians to catch every single live NFL game, and where fan can tune in to watch NFL RedZone. DAZN is also the exclusive home of Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Europa League and offers Serie A, MLS Live, MLB Network, Six Nations Rugby, boxing, MMA, cricket, and much more live and on-demand.

