Day & Zimmermann and Canada-based Nawash Utilities Collaborate Under Teaming Agreement

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- Day & Zimmermann's Maintenance and Construction division announced a collaboration with Canada-based Nawash Utilities Inc. under a newly formed teaming agreement. The collaboration is designed to diversify business opportunities in the Ontario nuclear generation and hydroelectric markets for both companies and increase access to meaningful careers in the skilled trades for local Indigenous communities.

"Day & Zimmermann's coming together with Nawash Utilities represents an investment in our companies' futures and an alignment in our companies' values of safety, diversity, integrity, and success," said Michael Benham, Vice President, Canadian Operations, for D&Z's Maintenance and Construction division. "We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Nawash Utilites and excited about the possibilities this positive and collaborative relationship will bring."

"We are thrilled to enter into this exciting teaming agreement with Day & Zimmermann, a partnership that reflects a shared commitment to safety, innovation, and community empowerment. This collaboration is more than a business opportunity; it is a meaningful step forward in creating sustainable, skilled career paths for Indigenous community members in the Ontario nuclear generation and hydroelectric markets," said Karl Lavalley, President of Nawash Utilities Inc. and Band Member of Chippewas of Nawash First Nation.

Nawash Utilities Inc. is a full-service power line provider based in Ontario and a majority-owned and controlled Certified Indigenous Business, formed in partnership between Nawash Power Group and Hasting's Utilities Contracting. The company is focused on delivering reliable and sustainable energy solutions and its partnerships are grounded in technical excellence and a commitment to responsible land stewardship.

"Through this partnership, we aim to transfer critical skills and knowledge to the next generation of Indigenous workers, fostering professional development. We are proud to be part of a relationship that will not only contribute positively to the energy sector but will also strengthen the economic futures of Indigenous youth. Together, we can make a lasting impact, ensuring that our people are equipped to lead and thrive in the skilled trades for years to come," Lavalley added.

D&Z's Maintenance and Construction division helps customers in the power, government, and industrial markets focus on doing their best work better by delivering safe, first-time quality maintenance, construction, engineering, and technical services. In addition to our long-standing, proven plant maintenance, modification, and technical services, we offer a suite of multidiscipline engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services to support large-scale, design-build projects. Plus, as a leading craft employer D&Z proudly provides long, meaningful careers to skilled craft professionals who build our future. D&Z's Canada office is a proud member of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business and achieved the Progressive Aboriginal Relations Committed level in August 2021.

