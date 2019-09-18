Dawn Jia Appointed President and CEO of UBC Investment Management Trust

VANCOUVER, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - UBC Investment Management Trust ("UBC IMANT"), one of Canada's largest university investment offices, today announced the appointment of Dawn Jia as the President and CEO of the organization. In her role, Ms. Jia is responsible for the overall investment management of UBC IMANT's portfolios including the selection and oversight of institutional investment fund managers and ensuring that UBC IMANT's strategic and operating objectives are achieved.

"Dawn brings significant investment expertise to UBC IMANT and we are delighted to welcome her," said Lisa Pankratz, Chair, the Board of UBC IMANT. "Rajiv Silgardo, our preceding CEO, has been a transformative leader for UBC IMANT during his tenure and we are grateful for Rajiv's past and future contributions to the organization. Dawn's appointment and Rajiv's transition highlight the strength of the talent that UBC IMANT is able to attract."

Most recently Ms. Jia was a Senior Portfolio Manager at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), where she and her team were responsible for ensuring that the total portfolio delivered on its overall mandate, by targeting and rebalancing it to the desired systematic exposures. Prior to that, Ms. Jia was Vice President and Head of Active Equity for North America at State Street Global Advisors, following on her experience as an equity portfolio manager at Barclays Global Investors and a quantitative strategist at CIBC World Markets.

Ms. Jia is a member of the Investment Committee of the Board of Ontario Hospital Association (OHA); she also serves on the Advisory Board of Western University's Master of Financial Economics program. Ms. Jia received her MBA from the Ivey Business School and an MS in Engineering from Tianjian University in China. She is also a CFA charterholder.

About UBC Investment Management Trust

UBC Investment Management Trust is a wholly owned subsidiary of the University of British Columbia, established to oversee the investment management of the University's Endowment Fund, Staff Pension Plan and other UBC funds. UBC IMANT engages institutional investment managers for the day-to-day investment of the assets held by the funds.

SOURCE UBC Investment Management Trust Inc.

For further information: Susan Bibbs, 1055 West Hastings Street, Suite 1188 | Vancouver, BC V6E 2E9 Canada E: susan@ubcimant.ca | T: 604-681-7858, ext. 101 | F: 604-681-7895

Related Links

https://www.ubcimant.ca

