Davie marks National Indigenous Peoples Day and partners with Wendake International Pow Wow

LÉVIS, QC, June 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Davie Shipbuilding today joined all Canadians in marking National Indigenous People's Day. The company renewed its commitment to meaningful reconciliation in its own community and beyond, and is celebrating the important contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.

Davie is delighted to announce it will be the official presenting sponsor of the next three editions of the Wendake International Pow Wow, presented by Tourisme Wendake. The 2022 edition will take place from July 1–3.

The Pow Wow is one of the largest events of its kind in Canada and is a major annual event for the Huron-Wendat Nation and the broader Québec City region. More than 200 dancers and drummers from Indigenous communities in Québec, Canada and the United States are expected to showcase the rich diversity of Indigenous music, dance, regalia, art, and food for tens of thousands of visitors.

"As we mark National Indigenous Peoples Day, we reflect on the work that remains to be done in pursuit of reconciliation. At Davie, we are committed to carrying out that work as well as highlighting Indigenous culture and achievements. That is why we are proud to contribute to the Wendake International Pow Wow, a deeply meaningful event that builds cultural understanding here in the Québec City area, and beyond," said James Davies, President and CEO of Davie.

"'We are proud to partner with Davie on the 2022, and future editions of the Wendake International Pow Wow. This event is a source of pride for our community and we are grateful to Davie for their support," said Alain Authier, General Manager, Wendake Tourism Office.

About Davie Shipbuilding

Based in Lévis, Québec, Davie is Canada's premier shipbuilder and a global leader in the delivery of specialist, mission-critical vessels to government and commercial customers. Founded in 1825, Davie is Canada's longest-established, largest and highest capacity shipbuilder. Our world-class workforce builds and sustains complex ships that enable our customers to protect national and economic security, or fulfill acute business needs. Find out more at davie.ca.

