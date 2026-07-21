Davie Autonomous Launched in Ontario

Davie is considering several Ontario sites to produce USVs as part of an all-of-Canada manufacturing strategy

OTTAWA, ON, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Davie today announced the formation of Davie Autonomous Inc., an Ontario-based company that will manufacture and integrate uncrewed and autonomous maritime vehicles and systems in Canada.

Davie Autonomous will initially focus on advanced composite uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) developed with Kraken Technology Group. In May, Davie announced a strategic collaboration to establish Canadian production of Kraken's market-leading autonomous solutions.

Kraken became the defence industry's newest "unicorn" after its recent US$175 million Series B funding round on a US$1 billion valuation. The funding round was backed by institutional and strategic investors, including the NATO Innovation Fund, the British Business Bank and Davie parent, Inocea Group.

Davie is also in advanced negotiations with several Ontario sites to establish a production network as part of an all-of-Canada manufacturing strategy. This will combine Ontario's strengths in advanced manufacturing, composites, robotics and automation with Davie's sovereign shipbuilding, systems integration and maritime expertise, supported by suppliers across Canada.

Lindsey Kettel, President, Davie, said: "Davie Autonomous brings together the best of Canadian shipbuilding, advanced manufacturing and technology to build a new sovereign capability. It is an all-of-Canada investment that will create high-value jobs while strengthening Canada's leadership in autonomous maritime solutions."

The new company will also develop Canadian expertise in mission systems, software and payload integration for applications including surveillance, search and rescue, coastal security, critical infrastructure protection and defence.

The initiative is expected to create many high-value jobs, strengthen domestic defence production and integrate Canadian companies into global supply chains.

About Davie Autonomous

Davie Autonomous is an Ontario-based maritime technology company established by Davie to produce uncrewed and autonomous maritime vessels and systems in Canada for domestic and export customers.

SOURCE Davie Shipbuilding

For further information, please contact: Catherine W Audet, Director, Public Affairs, Davie, [email protected], +1 418 573-4985