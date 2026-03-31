LÉVIS, QC, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Davie is proud to announce the launch of construction of the Polar Max, Canada's next–generation polar icebreaker, at its shipyard in Lévis. This milestone marks a historic moment for Canadian shipbuilding and a major step forward in delivering Canada's next polar icebreaker under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS).

Once delivered in 2030, the Polar Max will be one of the most powerful and capable conventional heavy icebreakers in the world. The ship will enable the Canadian Coast Guard to maintain a sustained, year–round presence in the Arctic, supporting sovereignty operations, scientific research, environmental protection, and essential resupply missions to northern communities in some of the harshest maritime conditions on the planet.

Construction is now underway in Lévis, supported by Davie's rapidly growing workforce. This phase of the project is expected to generate more than a thousand high-value jobs in Lévis, across Québec, and throughout Canada's marine industry, with hundreds of skilled positions to be filled at Davie as work ramps up.

From the East Coast to the West Coast, dozens of Canadian companies within Davie's extensive national supplier network have already begun contributing to the Polar Max program, even before construction officially started in Lévis. These include Algoma Steel (Ontario), which produced the Canadian-made steel now being used to assemble the vessel's superstructure; Hawboldt Industries (Nova Scotia), which will supply advanced marine equipment; Échafauds Plus (Québec), supporting Davie by ensuring safe access to the superstructure and protecting it from the elements; and Gregg's Marine Interiors (British Columbia), supporting Groupe ALMACO Inc. (Québec) in the assembly of the mock-up cabins presented at today's event. Together with numerous Canadian-based specialized technical support firms, distributors, and logistics providers, these companies are collectively creating and sustaining jobs across the country.

Davie has committed to investing more than $200 million in Canadian small- and medium–sized businesses, strengthening domestic industrial capabilities while boosting the shipbuilding sector's export potential. This investment strategy, announced in 2025, aligns closely with Canada's 2026 Defence Industrial Strategy, which emphasizes growing national industrial capacity and enhancing international competitiveness.

Awarded to Davie in March 2025 under a fixed-price contract, the Polar Max is progressing at a pace not seen in Canadian shipbuilding for generations, thanks to close collaboration between Davie, Helsinki Shipyard, and the Canadian Coast Guard. The dual-build approach will allow Canada to receive this much-needed vessel on a significantly compressed schedule, while maximizing the volume of work performed in Canada and keeping Davie's broader NSS order book fully on track. This model enables construction to advance simultaneously in Canada and Finland, accelerating delivery timelines by several years while expanding Canada's shipbuilding workforce and ensuring early, sustained participation from Canadian industry.

The collaboration is driving a powerful two-way knowledge-sharing exchange between Finnish and Canadian workers. More than fifty employees are already rotating between the two countries, fuelling the expertise that will power future NSS programs and advancing the ICE Pact's vision of deeper cooperation, stronger capability development, and greater industrial resilience among allied shipbuilding nations.

Quotes

"Starting construction of Polar Max in Lévis marks an important new phase in a project that is already moving at an exceptional pace. Polar Max shows what can be achieved when trusted allies work together to deliver strategically vital projects when they are needed most. We are proud that work is now moving forward in Canada, where this program will strengthen long-term shipbuilding capacity while helping deliver this ship on time and on budget." James Davies, Chief Executive Officer, Davie

"The Polar Max is more than a ship; it is a catalyst for rebuilding strategic shipbuilding capacity in Canada and across the Western world. With work now advancing in Lévis, this program is demonstrating how industrial collaboration between trusted allies can accelerate delivery, strengthen sovereign capability, and create lasting economic and strategic value."

Alex Vicefield, Chairman and CEO of Inocea

"The launch of construction of Polar Max in Lévis signals a new era for Davie, driven by the strength and capability of our workforce. Our employees are at the heart of this achievement. Their expertise and commitment are what makes projects of this scale and significance possible. Polar Max offers our teams the opportunity to build a ship of national importance while creating sustained, high–value employment and long–term careers in Canadian shipbuilding."

Lindsey Kettel, President, Davie

"Today's milestone in Québec marks a major step forward for Canada's shipbuilding industry and our maritime future. The start of the construction on the Polar Max demonstrates what can be achieved through strong collaboration between government and industry. This project will create good jobs here in Québec while equipping the Canadian Coast Guard with the capabilities it needs to operate year-round in the Arctic."

Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement

"Today's milestone at Chantier Davie is a reminder of what Canada does best: building world-class ships and creating meaningful, long-term careers for Canadians. As work advances on the Polar Max Icebreaker, we're strengthening Canada's leadership in Arctic capability, supporting our defence priorities, and driving economic growth at home. This project is creating high-quality jobs for Canadians, expanding opportunities for our marine industry in Quebec and across the country, and it's building a stronger, more competitive shipbuilding industry."

Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"The Government of Quebec is proud to have supported Davie in becoming a strategic partner in the NSS. The launch of construction work in Lévis is a great source of pride and a strong sign of Québec's economic strength, made possible by outstanding work of Lévis MNA Bernard Drainville. This project highlights the expertise of our workers and the strength of our industrial know-how. It will generate significant economic benefits for the region while inspiring the next generation to pursue careers in skilled trades and advanced manufacturing."

Samuel Poulin, Member of Parliament for Beauce-Sud and Minister Delegate for the Economy and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

"The launch of the construction activities in Lévis is tremendous news for the city. The Polar Max will bring sustained economic activity, high-quality jobs, and long-term opportunities for our community. Lévis is proud to play a leading role in building a vessel that will serve Canada and showcase our expertise on the world stage."

Steven Blaney, Mayor of Lévis

"It's a pivotal moment for the Coast Guard as we modernize our fleet and strengthen our partnership with National Defence to protect Canada's Arctic and uphold our sovereignty. Today's milestone marks real progress on building the Polar Max Icebreaker--an essential asset that will support icebreaking operations, ship escorts, and safe navigation in Canada's North."

Kevin Brosseau, Commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard

About Davie



Based in Québec, Canada since 1825, Davie is a world-class designer and builder of specialist, mission-critical ships such as icebreakers, ferries and warships for government and commercial customers. Davie became a partner in the Government of Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy on April 4, 2023. This historic agreement is for the design and construction of the largest and most technologically advanced ice-going ships ever constructed in and for Canada. The initial $8.5 billion package of work includes seven heavy icebreakers and two large hybrid-powered ferries. Davie is part of Inocea, a global shipbuilding group operating five major shipyard facilities across Canada, the United States, and Finland. Together, the group represents one of the most significant independent shipbuilding footprints in the Western world. Learn more at davie.ca, helsinkishipyard.fi and gulfcopper.com.

SOURCE Davie Shipbuilding

For further information, please contact: Catherine W Audet, Director, Public Affairs, Davie, [email protected], +1 418 573-4985