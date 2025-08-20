LÉVIS, QC, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - In a historic milestone for the Canadian shipbuilding industry, Davie today officially began construction of the Polar Max icebreaker, a vessel that, once delivered by 2030, will redefine Canada's Arctic capabilities.

Uniquely, Polar Max will be constructed through an innovative industrial collaboration between Canadian-controlled facilities in Helsinki, Finland and Lévis, Canada. Construction on the Polar Max hull will begin at Davie's Helsinki Shipyard, which has built 100% of the complex medium to heavy icebreakers delivered from Finland over the past 25 years1.

The largest proportion of the work on the Polar Max, and delivery of the ship to the Canadian Coast Guard, will be from Davie's home facility in Lévis, which is simultaneously undergoing an $840 million upgrade. This will secure Canada's long-term ability to design and build complex ships for current and future Arctic programs. The hybrid build strategy will accelerate the delivery of the ship by several years ahead of the original schedule. It will also bring forward job creation and the transfer of shipbuilding know-how to Canada, while stimulating Canada's maritime supply chain.

The Polar Max sets a new standard for Canadian shipbuilding procurement – a smart approach that will deliver major economic and strategic benefits to Québec and Canada. Notable features:

Rapid: Construction will begin just five months after contract signature.

Construction will begin just five months after contract signature. Disciplined : Fixed-price contract supports on-time delivery and cost benefits.

: Fixed-price contract supports on-time delivery and cost benefits. Business boost : $200 million will be invested in small and medium-sized Canadian businesses throughout the Polar Max supply chain.

: will be invested in small and medium-sized Canadian businesses throughout the Polar Max supply chain. Québec jobs: The creation of thousands of high-value jobs in Lévis, across the province and throughout Canada's marine industry will be accelerated.

The creation of thousands of high-value jobs in Lévis, across the province and throughout marine industry will be accelerated. New partners: Le Groupe ALMACO, a proudly Canadian subsidiary of ALMACO Group, will deliver a major outfitting contract for Polar Max. This collaboration will create jobs, industrial capability, and a first-in- Canada modular cabin factory in Québec.

Le Groupe ALMACO, a proudly Canadian subsidiary of ALMACO Group, will deliver a major outfitting contract for Polar Max. This collaboration will create jobs, industrial capability, and a first-in- modular cabin factory in Québec. Knowledge transfer: Workforce and expertise exchange with Helsinki Shipyard will directly strengthen future National Shipbuilding Strategy projects.

"Today's steel cutting ceremony is more than the start of construction of one very special ship. It's the start of a new chapter in Canadian Arctic leadership," said James Davies, CEO of Davie. "The Polar Max represents how trusted allies can collaborate to deliver strategically vital projects when they are needed most. We want to thank the governments of Canada and Québec for their vision, and we are determined to deliver this ship on time and on budget."



1 In this context, icebreakers capable of breaking 1.5 metres of level ice at 3 knots or higher; with winterization of -30 Celsius or lower

"Davie is uniquely positioned to deliver a ship as advanced and strategically important as the Polar Max," said Alex Vicefield, Chairman and CEO of Inocea, Davie's parent group. "With a global footprint, including our soon-to-be upgraded Lévis facility and the renowned Helsinki Shipyard, we combine the world's best polar shipbuilding expertise with the strength, skill and unique Davie spirit of our Canadian workforce."

A Canadian shipbuilding solution with global impact

The Polar Max icebreaker is a great example of what can be achieved as part of the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE Pact) — a trilateral initiative between Canada, Finland, and the United States to design and build Arctic and polar icebreakers— and will be the first polar icebreaker to be built collaboratively between Europe and North America.

The Polar Max is a production-ready heavy icebreaker designed to operate in some of the world's harshest conditions. The vessel will support Canada's Arctic sovereignty, critical scientific missions, environmental protection efforts, and maritime security.

"In an increasingly complex world, Canada's new government is meeting the moment by rebuilding and reinvesting in the Canadian Coast Guard's fleet of icebreakers. Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, we are transforming how we deliver critical marine infrastructure and equipment, for the benefit of Canadians for generations to come. Working with partners like Chantier Davie and other industry leaders, we are equipping the Coast Guard with modern vessels and cutting-edge technology that will support our Arctic sovereignty and support a stronger Canadian economy for decades ahead."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement

"Today's construction launch marks a major step in Canada's commitment to reinforcing Arctic sovereignty. The Polar Max project will deliver advanced vessels for the Canadian Coast Guard while boosting domestic shipbuilding expertise and strengthening economic and security ties with Finland and Europe."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly,

Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"The construction of Canada's new polar icebreaker marks a historic step in strengthening our Arctic presence, protecting our oceans and supporting the communities that depend on them. Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, we're building the next generation of Canadian Coast Guard vessels, and bringing together Canadian innovation and international expertise."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson,

Minister of Fisheries

"The National Shipbuilding Strategy is fostering collaboration to strengthen Canada's Arctic security, equipping the Canadian Coast Guard with new icebreakers and developing a skilled domestic workforce. With construction now underway on the Polar Max icebreaker, the project will progress while developing the skills and expertise of Canadian workers. This international collaboration provides our workers with the opportunity to learn best practices and advanced methods that will strengthen Canada's shipbuilding industry for years to come."

The Honourable Stephen Fuhr

Secretary of State, Defence Procurement

"Davie's leadership in the Polar Max project is a powerful driver of economic growth for Québec. This initiative is creating high value-added jobs, while positioning Québec as a hub in shipbuilding and reflecting the strategic importance we place on the Arctic in the 21st century."

Christopher Skeete,

Minister for the Economy, Government of Québec. "

About Davie

Based in Québec, Canada since 1825, Davie is a world-class designer and builder of specialist, mission-critical ships such as icebreakers, ferries and warships for government and commercial customers. Davie became a partner in the Government of Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy on April 4, 2023. This historic agreement is for the design and construction of the largest and most technologically advanced ice-going ships ever constructed in and for Canada. The initial $8.5 billion package of work includes seven heavy icebreakers and two large hybrid-powered ferries. In November 2023, Davie, part of Group Davie, acquired Finland's Helsinki Shipyard, the world leader in icebreaker design and construction. Find out more at davie.ca and helsinkishipyard.fi.

