SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Davie today marked a major milestone with the rolling of Canadian-made steel for the Polar Max icebreaker at Algoma Steel's facilities in Sault Ste. Marie. These first plates will be shipped to Lévis in the coming weeks, where construction of the vessel will soon get underway.

The historic milestone highlights Davie's commitment to using Canadian content and building a resilient national shipbuilding supply chain. It builds on several years of planning and collaboration. Davie has been working with Algoma Steel, Stigterstaal Canada, the Université du Québec à Chicoutimi, and other Canadian industry partners since 2022 to secure domestic steel solutions for the Polar Max Program and for Canada's next generation of complex vessels.

Awarded to Davie in March 2025 under the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the Polar Max will be among the world's most powerful and advanced conventional heavy icebreakers when it is delivered in 2030. Once in service, it will significantly enhance the Canadian Coast Guard's ability to safeguard the Arctic year–round by increasing icebreaking capacity, strengthening maritime emergency response, supporting Arctic scientific research, and helping ensure the safe movement of goods and services to northern communities.

This partnership between Davie and Algoma aligns with the Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy and the recently announced Buy Canadian Policy, underscoring Davie's commitment to generating economic impact across the country. It also contributes to a stronger national supply chain powered by local expertise, innovation, and talent.

"Davie is proud to deliver the world's most advanced icebreaker by ensuring we are maximizing the implication of the strong Canadian manufacturing base behind it. Working with Algoma puts Canadian steel at the heart of Davie's shipbuilding capability, strengthening the shipbuilding ecosystem and supporting skilled jobs in Québec and Ontario."

James Davies, Chief Executive Officer, Davie

"Algoma Steel is proud to supply Canadian-made steel for programs that matter to Canadians including shipbuilding and defense. This partnership supports skilled jobs in Ontario and strengthens the industrial foundation Canada needs to build and maintain critical assets for the future."

Rajat Marwah, Chief Executive Officer, Algoma Steel

"The start of Canadian steel production for the Polar Max shows how our Buy Canadian approach is strengthening industry, supporting good jobs, and building world class capability here at home. Davie and Algoma's partnership is a model of the innovation and collaboration that keep Canada's economy strong and competitive."

The Hon. Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry

"Davie, Algoma and partners nationwide are advancing the National Shipbuilding Strategy by ensuring our next-generation marine fleet is produced using a robust, homegrown industrial base. Using Canadian-made steel at the core of major shipbuilding projects bolsters our nation's manufacturing strength, improves supply chain resilience, and supports high quality jobs across the country."

The Hon. Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"Algoma Steel is a Northern Ontario cornerstone, and partnerships like this mean more Ontario steel supporting major national projects. It is about good-paying jobs, stronger communities, and ensuring Ontario's industrial capacity continues to drive Canada's long-term growth."

The Hon. George Pirie, Ontario Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth

"Today's milestone is great news for Sault Ste. Marie and for Canada. Seeing locally produced steel play a key role in building the world's most advanced icebreaker is a testament to our workers, our industry, and Canada's commitment to building strategic assets here at home. I am proud to see Algoma and Davie working together to strengthen our economy and our Arctic capabilities."

Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie

Based in Québec, Canada since 1825, Davie is a world-class designer and builder of specialist, mission-critical ships such as icebreakers, ferries and warships for government and commercial customers. Davie became a partner in the Government of Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy on April 4, 2023. This historic agreement is for the design and construction of the largest and most technologically advanced ice-going ships ever constructed in and for Canada. The initial $8.5 billion package of work includes seven heavy icebreakers and two large hybrid-powered ferries. In November 2023, Davie, part of Group Davie, acquired Helsinki Shipyard, the world leader in icebreaker design and construction, and in December 2025 added Gulf Copper to the Group. Learn more at davie.ca and helsinkishipyard.fi.

