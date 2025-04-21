NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- David Yurman, America's foremost luxury jewelry brand, is proud to announce its latest partnership with basketball legends Carmelo Anthony and Jaylen Brown for the brand's new Men's campaign featuring its signature Curb Chain collection. Building on last year's success with a celebrated cast of today's most decorated athletes, this collaboration embodies the brand's boundary-pushing spirit and continued commitment to culture and innovation.

Carmelo Anthony for David Yurman Men’s Campaign, Spring/Summer 2025 Jaylen Brown for David Yurman Men’s Campaign, Spring/Summer 2025

Anthony and Brown, both celebrated for their excellence on and off the court, embody the passion and individuality that define David Yurman's men's collections. Shot by acclaimed creative director Set Free Richardson, the campaign showcases iconic pieces from the Curb Chain collection—a reflection of strength, movement, and artistry. Through this partnership, David Yurman becomes the go-to destination for chains with unparalleled style and craftsmanship—one of the sports industry's most beloved fashion items—and continues to solidify its position as a leader in men's jewelry, offering timeless pieces that stand out amongst today's evolving style landscape.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Carmelo and Jaylen, two incredible athletes who exemplify leadership, style, and dedication," said Evan Yurman, President of David Yurman. "Their ability to inspire both in the game and in culture makes them the perfect ambassadors for our brand. Jewelry is an extension of personal style and they wear it with authenticity and confidence."

"David Yurman embodies the perfect blend of craftmanship and timelessness," said Carmelo Anthony. The basketball icon was styled by creative director Khalilah Beavers for the campaign that shows Anthony in a meaningful tête-à-tête with his son Kiyan Anthony who is poised to follow in his father's footsteps. As the two play a game of pool, they talk life beyond basketball and the risks that come with striving for greatness. "I've always gravitated to unique pieces that tell a story, and these collections truly reflect that level of artistry and narrative."

"Jewelry is a statement—it's about energy and presence," added Jaylen Brown. Styled by renowned duo Wayman & Micah, the Celtics star can be seen playing chess with his grandfather Willie Brown as they reflect on what it takes to truly succeed: a strong mind and the courage to never give up. "David Yurman's designs allow me to express myself and show up elegant and timeless."

The campaign will be featured across global social media channels @davidyurman and @davidyurmanmen, with advertising placements rolling out throughout the year.

ABOUT DAVID YURMAN:

David Yurman is a celebrated American jewelry company founded in New York by David Yurman, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter and ceramicist. When the artists began collaborating, their goal was simply to make beautifully designed objects to wear. Lead today by their son Evan, David Yurman creates timeless, yet contemporary collections for women and men defined by inspiration, innovation, consummate craftsmanship and Cable – the brand's artistic signature. David Yurman collections are available on DavidYurman.com as well as 51 retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Hong Kong and France and at over 300 locations worldwide, through their exclusive authorized fine jewelry and timepiece network of retailers.

