NEW YORK, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- David Yurman, America's premier luxury jewelry brand, announces the opening of its newest Miami flagship. Situated in the heart of the Design District, one of the country's most vibrant and artistic neighborhoods, the brand's new flagship serves as a design playground for artists and jewelry devotees.

The boutique's design is a collaborative masterpiece, overseen by President and Chief Creative Officer Evan Yurman with esteemed Italian architect Andrea Tognon, and Consulting Creative Director Bernadette Blanc. Drawing inspiration from the precious metals and stones of the Yurman family's private collection, the construction embodies the essence of the brand's artistry.

"We are thrilled to be opening our new Miami flagship in the center of the art community," says President Evan Yurman. "As a brand founded by two artists, this space reflects our family legacy and shared vision to create beautiful things that inspire us–whether that be our product, store experience, or design. Collaborating with Andrea Tognon and Bernadette Blanc, we believed there was no better location to debut this one-off concept in a neighborhood fueled by artistic fervor and heritage that attracts many of our existing and future consumers."

"We started discussing the project from the perspective of jewelry—cutting the façade from a gigantic volume of stone, fusing the split stone with a metallic paint, resulting in an incredible monolithic vision and presence on the street," said Tognon. The façade is detailed with an impressive, extruded logo, a nod to the brand's Americana core heritage.

Once inside the boutique, guests will find meticulously crafted fixtures made of various stone finishes, resembling precious jewelry insertions. A stepped wall inside is made of vertically cut pieces of granite, moving in a curve, displayed like a necklace. Tributes to the brand's iconic Cable appear throughout the space, as seen in the sculpted handrail at the store entrance, as well as the circular vitrine underneath the staircase. On the second floor, a private salon overlooking the Design District features the brand's Men's, Women's, and High Jewelry collections mixed in with an extraordinary collection of David Yurman's personal artwork and private objects.

Tognon's approach to furniture craftsmanship is rooted in the deconstruction of something to its basic elements and re-envisioning it in a new form, similarly to the way that the brand's signature Cable is constantly reimagined and incorporated in David Yurman designs. As the unifying thread that connects all of the brand's collections, Cable continues to be used in a multitude of innovative and contemporary ways.

The new boutique will feature exclusive styles, inspired by Miami's magnetic atmosphere, landscapes, and tropical sunsets. Featuring bold and semi-precious stones in electric pinks, neon greens, cobalt blue, and fire orange, these dynamic and radiant pieces embody the excitement and vitality of the city.

"The retail world is constantly rethinking itself," says architect Andrea Tognon. "As we collaborated with Evan Yurman on this project, our main goal was innovation coexisting with the brands rich heritage. Working together, we were able to design a classic design ground in which new and existing consumers can feel comfortable exploring."

David Yurman's new Miami flagship had a soft opening March 20 and will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, May 1. The store is open daily from 11AM-7PM. For more information, visit https://www.davidyurman.com/.

David Yurman is America's preeminent luxury jewelry company founded in New York City by David Yurman, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter and ceramicist. The two artists set out to fuse their individual creative talents to make beautifully designed objects to wear. Five decades later, led by their son Evan, the house of Yurman is renowned for crafting timeless heirloom jewelry meant to be lived in and worn effortlessly. Designed with innovative artistry and meticulous craftsmanship, collections are inspired by the vibrant energy of New York, as well as classic motifs in art, architecture, history, and nature. The brand's most celebrated sculptural motif is Cable—an iconic, ever-evolving artistic signature. David Yurman jewelry is available on DavidYurman.com and at 49 retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Hong Kong and France and at over 300 locations worldwide, through their exclusive authorized fine jewelry and timepiece network of retailers.

