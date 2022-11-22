David Rocco, International Celebrity Chef, Launches His Own Line of Authentic Italian-Made Pasta and Premium Sauces Across Canada and the US

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - International Italian-Canadian Celebrity Chef, David Rocco, announced today the launch of his own line of Italian-made Pasta and Premium Sauces available across Canada. David Rocco's authentic Italian-made pasta and sauces, launching under the same namesake, are now available in select retailers such as Loblaws, Metro, Fortinos, Longo's, Zehrs, YIG, Real Atlantic Superstore, Provigo, Valu-mart and many of your local independent supermarkets. The line will also be coming to Amazon Canada and Amazon US in early 2023.

David Rocco launches his own line of Italian-made Pasta and Premium Sauces Tweet this David Rocco launches his own line of Italian-made Pasta and Premium Sauces. Photo credit: Yasmin Lau (CNW Group/David Rocco)

After travelling throughout Italy over the last 20 years for his hit TV series and cooking traditional Italian recipes, Rocco has created a line to bring an Italian experience and taste into Canadian and American kitchens coast-to-coast.

"I missed the ability to travel internationally when the world stopped in the midst of the pandemic. I craved the authentic Italian flavours that you can only really experience from being there. Inspired by 'restaurant meal kits' that increased in popularity over the pandemic, my family encouraged me to find a way to create that unmistakable Italian taste and experience it in our very own kitchens with the ease and quality of a restaurant meal, but at a fraction of the cost," said David Rocco. "The goal of producing this line was to create the same experience as when you travel to Italy and have your first meal at a trattoria and you ask, 'wow, why can't we have this back home?' Well, now you can with my authentic Italian-made pasta and sauces."

Rocco's new pastas from the Puglia region of Italy include Orecchiette, Strozzapreti, and Fusilli Pugliesi, while the premium sauces include Pomodoro & Basilico, Arrabbiata, Puttanesca and Ricotta & Pecorino.

About David Rocco

Author of three Internationally Bestselling cookbooks, David Rocco brings his passion for food, travel and adventure to millions of homes through his worldwide hit television programs David Rocco's Dolce Vita, and his spin-off shows; Dolce Italia, Dolce Napoli, Dolce Tuscany, Dolce India, Dolce SE Asia and Dolce HomeMade coming this fall. In the summer of 2021, David opened his first Canadian establishment, David Rocco - Bar Aperitivo in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood, earning a prestigious spot on Canada's 100 Best Restaurant list.

A global celebrity with over 180 television episodes, David's TV spots are viewed in over 100 countries around the world including National Geographic, Fox Life, Food Network and Cooking Channel, BBC Food, Hola! TV, and in Canada on TLN. David has been a trailblazer in food television, breaking down barriers and stereotypes to bring cultures together through the love of sharing a meal.

In partnership with Slam21, Rockhead Entertainment and Molisana Imports, David Rocco authentic Italian-made Pasta and Premium Sauces are distributed across Canada through Molisana Imports. www.molisana.com

Instagram: @davidroccosvita

Facebook: @davidroccosvita

Twitter: @davidroccosvita

TikTok: @davidroccosvita

Website: www.davidrocco.com

Please click HERE for a selection of high-res images.

SOURCE David Rocco

For further information: and/or media inquiries, please contact: Jillian Starkie, rock-it promotions, [email protected]