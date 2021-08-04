David Morley, President and CEO of UNICEF Canada to hold press conference on COVID-19 vaccines with the Honorable Hedy Fry and Dr. Bonnie Henry
Aug 04, 2021, 16:31 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - David Morley, President and CEO of UNICEF Canada, the Honorable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, the Provincial Health Officer for British Columbia, invite media to participate in a press conference on #GiveAVax and Canada's support for vaccination efforts in developing countries.
Event: Press conference
Date: Thursday August 5, 2021
Time: 1:15 pm PT
Location: Vancouver Convention Centre
East Plaza
999 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC
Notes for media:
- Open coverage.
- Due to COVID-19 protocols, there will be a pool camera for this event.
- Event will be held outdoors unless there is inclement weather.
Attention:
- Those attending in person must wear a facemask or covering.
- Individuals must not present any symptoms associated with COVID-19 or have been in contact with anyone who has received a positive diagnosis within the previous 14 days.
SOURCE Canadian Unicef Committee
For further information: Contacts: Emily O'Connor, Communications Manager, UNICEF Canada, 647-500-4230, [email protected]; Marie-Claude Rouillard, Communications Manager, UNICEF Canada, 514-232-4510, [email protected]
Share this article