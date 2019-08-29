Dave McKay of RBC to speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit 2019 Français

News provided by

RRYIR

Aug 29, 2019, 09:00 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Dave McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE), is scheduled to speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit in Toronto on September 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT).

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on RBC's website at www.rbc.com/investorrelations/events-presentations.html. The webcast will be archived for three months.

SOURCE RRYIR

For further information: Investor contact: Asim Imran, Investor Relations, 416-955-7804, asim.imran@rbc.com; Media contact: Maria McGee, Financial Communications, 416-974-2789, maria.mcgee@rbc.com

Organization Profile

RRYIR

Related Organization(s)

Royal Bank of Canada

About RBC Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients...

RBC

About RBC Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients...

You just read:

Dave McKay of RBC to speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit 2019

News provided by

RRYIR

Aug 29, 2019, 09:00 ET