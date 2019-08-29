Dave McKay of RBC to speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit 2019

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Dave McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE), is scheduled to speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit in Toronto on September 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT).

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on RBC's website at www.rbc.com/investorrelations/events-presentations.html. The webcast will be archived for three months.

