Datonics Expands into Canadian Market with Strategic New Hire

Former Oracle and GroupM executive joins Datonics as General Manager to oversee regional growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ -- Leading online data marketplace Datonics is expanding its business into Canada with a new strategic hire to oversee the Canadian region to spearhead business growth. Rodney Perry joins Datonics as General Manager from Oracle, where he spent two years growing partnerships and revenue in the region. Rodney, based in Toronto, will report directly to CEO Michael Benedek.

"We are very excited to be bringing Rodney on board and expanding operations into Canada, a market that is growing in importance for marketers. 2020 is set to be a pivotal year for Datonics in which we're projecting international growth as well as national expansion of our various business divisions," said Benedek.

Prior to Datonics, Rodney was Managing Director at Oracle Data Cloud in Canada, where he managed the Canadian operations. Prior to Oracle, Rodney was President of MPlatform the advertising technology team of GroupM.

"I am thrilled to be joining Datonics and embarking on this growth journey with the company," said Rodney. "Canadian advertisers continue to look for audience data and identity resolution to increase the effectiveness of their advertising dollars. There is a tremendous opportunity throughout Canada, and Datonics is poised to be a leader in this market."

Datonics is based in New York City with R&D offices in Tel Aviv, Israel. The new Canadian office will focus on growing audience data through strategic publisher and adtech partnerships as well as growing revenue. Datonics data currently includes 1,200+ pre-packaged and an unlimited number of custom keyword-derived segments, based on high-quality search, purchase intent, life-stage and B2B data on 300+ million North American users.

To learn more about the Datonics offering for advertisers or monetizing data in the Canadian offering, please visit www.datonics.com.

About Datonics

Datonics, a subsidiary of AlmondNet and sister company of next generation, cross-device identification platform IntentIQ, is the leading independent aggregator and distributor of highly granular and proprietary search, purchase-intent, life-stage, demographic and B2B data. Datonics' 1,200+ pre-packaged segments and unlimited number of custom keyword-derived segments facilitate the delivery of highly relevant, privacy-sensitive ads to 300+ million North Americans on all of their devices. Datonics is headquartered in New York City with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. Datonics is a member of the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI).

