Dating App Bokay Launches First Ever Built-In Relationship Coach 'Juno'

Bokay, committed to addressing online dating app fatigue, introduces the first AI relationship coach seamlessly integrated into its platform.

TORONTO, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Bokay, Canada's latest and most innovative dating app, is excited to announce the launch of Juno, an AI-powered relationship coach designed to navigate users through their romantic journey.

Bokay has consistently pushed the boundaries of online dating by prioritizing personality over appearances. Now, with the launch of Juno, Bokay introduces the first-ever integration of an AI relationship coach within a dating app.

Juno offers round-the-clock personalized guidance, instilling users with confidence akin to a real relationship coach minus the hefty bill.



From answering pressing questions like "how long should I wait to text them after a first date?" and "how can I tell if I'm being ghosted?" Juno helps users navigate the complexities – and exhaustion – of online dating.



"We understand the burnout people are currently experiencing with other dating apps. Users are overwhelmed by endless choices, repetitive swiping, and the lack of meaningful connections. That's why we created Bokay," says CEO Ali Momen. "Now with Juno at the forefront, we can help people become more kind, respectful, vulnerable, and empowered to forge genuine, long-lasting relationships."

How Juno Works

Juno leverages advanced AI technology to analyze user interactions and preferences, providing tailored advice that is both relevant and empathetic.

Personalized Guidance : Offers practical strategies and emotional support to develop healthier, more fulfilling relationships.

: Offers practical strategies and emotional support to develop healthier, more fulfilling relationships. Conversation Starters : Suggests engaging topics and questions to keep conversations flowing naturally.

: Suggests engaging topics and questions to keep conversations flowing naturally. Texting Dos and Don'ts : Advises on effective communication strategies via text, including tone, frequency, and response time.

: Advises on effective communication strategies via text, including tone, frequency, and response time. Date Planning : Offers suggestions for planning enjoyable dates, including venue recommendations and activity ideas.

: Offers suggestions for planning enjoyable dates, including venue recommendations and activity ideas. Overcoming Online Dating Challenges: Provides strategies to deal with the downsides of online dating, including ghosting and rejection.

Bokay's introduction of Juno signals a shift towards more personalized and intelligent support systems in the online dating world. As AI continues to advance, it is anticipated that more matchmaking platforms will follow Bokay's lead and integrate AI features to enhance user experiences.

About Bokay

Bokay is a Canadian dating app that challenges conventional norms, offering a refreshing alternative to superficial judgments based solely on looks. Its unique approach features profiles with blurred photos that gradually unblur as users swipe through prompts, ensuring users form meaningful connections without letting physical attributes take over. Bokay was founded in Toronto in 2024 by notable developer Carlos Sabbah and award-winning actor Ali Momen. To learn more about Bokay, visit www.getbokay.com and follow the brand at @bokaydating on Instagram.

