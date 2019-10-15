Date Night Just Got Easier: OpenTable Reveals the 50 Best Restaurants for A Date in Canada

Ontario holds the most honourees, followed by Alberta and British Columbia

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ -- Cuffing season is upon us, and as singletons start looking to couple up, OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG ), today released its first-ever list of the 50 Best Restaurants for a Date in Canada for 2019. Perfect for finding the best date night eatery, this list is guaranteed to give daters a leg up on locking in that second date and the start of a relationship.

Featuring restaurants across the country, Ontario is the most honoured province with 34 restaurants, followed by Alberta with 11 and British Columbia with 8. Manitoba has 6 honourees on the list, Quebec and New Brunswick both have 2 restaurants on the list, followed by Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland each having a featured restaurant. Whether you're craving an intimate vibe at Bar Isabel in Toronto, indulging in Italian cuisine at Café Carlo in Winnipeg or taking in beautiful views at La Ronde - Chateau Lacombe in Edmonton, the 50 Best Restaurants for a Date list is guaranteed to have something that'll have you both drooling.

The list comes on the heels of OpenTable's partnership with Hinge, the relationship app designed to be deleted, that found through an OpenTable commissioned survey* that 86 percent of Canadians feel some level of stress when finding a restaurant reservation for a date. Eighty one percent of Hinge users agreed that they wish it were less stressful to find a date night restaurant. Hinge and OpenTable have joined forces to solve this pain point with the release of a 'Date Night Matchmaker' feature to help diners find the perfect date spot.

"Given the added stress daters face when looking for the right restaurant, we wanted to create a go-to list that offers a restaurant for any date - whether it's your first or one-thousandth," said Anna Besse, Director of Marketing at OpenTable. "And for a more personalized experience, diners can turn to our 'Date Night Matchmaker' feature for a no-fret way to find the perfect restaurant based on their specific dining preferences."

OpenTable's list of the 50 Best Restaurants for a Date in Canada is generated solely from diner reviews collected between September 1, 2018 and August 31, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" rating and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags spanning "GoodForDates" or "Good for a Date" as a percentage of total reviews.

Based on this methodology, the 50 Best Restaurants for A Date in Canada for 2019 according to OpenTable diners, are in alphabetical order as follows:

50 Best Restaurants for A Date in Canada for 2019

529 Wellington – Winnipeg, MB

Auberge du Pommier – Toronto, ON

Avenue – Regina, SK

Bar Isabel – Toronto ON

The Bauer Kitchen – Waterloo, ON

Berkeley North – Hamilton, ON

BlueBlood Steakhouse – Toronto, ON

Bolero – Calgary, AB

Bonaparte – Montreal, QC

Botanist – Vancouver, BC

Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant – Calgary, AB

Byblos – Toronto, ON

Cafe Carlo – Winnipeg, MB

Cannery Restaurant – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Canoe Restaurant and Bar – Toronto, ON

Days on Front – Kingston, ON

Elora Mill Restaurant – Elora, ON

Fairouz – Ottawa, ON

The Five Fishermen – Halifax, NS

Hy's Steakhouse Vancouver – Vancouver, BC

Italian by Night – Saint John, NB

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar - Multiple Locations

L'Abattoir Restaurant – Vancouver, BC

Lake House Restaurant – Vineland, ON

La Ronde - Chateau Lacombe – Edmonton, AB

Locale - Aurora – Aurora, ON

Miku Restaurant - Toronto – Toronto, ON

The Nash – Calgary, AB

Neros Steakhouse - Caesars Windsor – Windsor, ON

NeXT – Stittsville, ON

NOtaBLE - the Restaurant – Calgary, AB

OLO Restaurant – Victoria, BC

ORETTA – Toronto, ON

Osteria Savio Volpe – Vancouver, BC

Patria – Toronto, ON

Peasant Cookery – Winnipeg, MB

Pineridge Hollow – RM of Springfield, MB

Prime Steakhouse Niagara Falls – Niagara Falls, ON

Quails' Gate Estate Winery - Old Vines Restaurant – Kelowna, BC

Remingtons of Niagara – Niagara Falls, ON

Riviera – Ottawa, ON

Sabor Restaurant – Edmonton, AB

STK - Toronto – Toronto, ON

Storm Crow Manor – Toronto, ON

Take Five Bistro – Toronto, ON

Top of Vancouver Revolving Restaurant – Vancouver, BC

Trattoria Timone – Oakville, ON

Treadwell Farm-to-Table Cuisine - Niagara on the lake – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

The Victor – Parq Vancouver – Vancouver, BC

Watermark Restaurant - Niagara Falls – Niagara Falls, ON

You can find the complete 50 Best Restaurants for a Date list and the full details on the 'Date Night Matchmaker' feature at www.opentable.com/date-night .

*Methodology for survey:

This survey was conducted using the online survey platform Pollfish, and compiled by DKC Analytics. The sample of 1,000 21 to 34 year-olds in Canada was surveyed between September 11 and September 14, 2019.

The Hinge survey was conducted on a sample of 300 active Hinge members.

About OpenTable

OpenTable , OpenTable, part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG),is the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, with more than 52,000 restaurants globally using its software to seat over 128 million diners monthly. OpenTable helps diners discover and book the perfect table and helps restaurants deliver personalized hospitality to grow their business.

About Hinge

Hinge is the dating app for people who want to get off dating apps. In today's digital world, singles are so busy matching that they're not actually connecting, in person, where it counts. Hinge is on a mission to change that. So we built an app that's designed to be deleted. On Hinge, there are no rules, timers, or games. Instead, you'll meet your most compatible matches and you'll have unique conversations over what you've shared on your detailed profile. It's a natural way to find a great first date. Currently, we're setting up a date every 4 seconds, 3 out of 4 times users want to go on a second date, and last year we became the fastest growing dating app in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

SOURCE OpenTable, Inc.

For further information: Sherline Joe, Account Director, sherline.joe@mediaprofile.com, o: 416-342-1824 | m: 416-318-8658, http://opentable.com

Related Links

http://opentable.com

