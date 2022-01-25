Dataloop Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Accelerating Computer Vision AI Model Production with its Data Management and Annotation Platform

"Dataloop's platform combines human and machine intelligence to label and categorize images automatically from a pool of unstructured data and provide feedback to data scientists and developers for data validation," said Mohammed Riyaz Ahmed, senior industry analyst. "It significantly shortens the time for annotation, usually done manually, and offers data scientists comprehensive insights to manage data operations efficiently."

By improving the data quality fed into the model, the platform allows data teams to conduct data queries simply as per the model production requirement. Its self-supervised deep learning algorithms enable automatic annotation before sending the data to human annotators for validation. Data validation tools embedded in the platform also aid faster communication between data scientists, software developers, and annotators to review and debug issues.

Significantly, Dataloop's platform easily unites, clones, and divides available data by creating multiple virtual data versions to speed up data operations. It also creates cloud-based automation pipelines that -lower data processing costs. Its data management and annotation delivered through no-code backend software with easy-to-use options for non-technical users give its platform a clear competitive edge. Furthermore, its accurate and pixel-perfect annotations can greatly improve data quality and simplify the labeling process.

"Dataloop's data management and annotation platform serves various industries such as retail, autonomous vehicles, drones and aerial imagery, agriculture, and robotics," noted Riyaz. "Its end-to-end solution helps customers transform their business operations and take AI models from development to production faster than the industry standard. Its speed to market and user-friendliness can be leveraged by both small and large enterprises to deliver the best final AI model."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Dataloop Ltd

Dataloop is the leading SaaS platform for AI data annotation and data management focusing on accelerating vision AI. Dataloop's proprietary platform works to streamline the process of preparing unstructured data by weaving together both human and machine intelligence and to power enterprises successfully in production AI. Founded in 2017, Dataloop eliminates the data challenges companies face allowing them to focus resources on their core business and help make machine learning systems accessible, affordable and scalable. Dataloop is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit: https://dataloop.ai/

