DataCore Fund Services Proudly Supports Archery Canada and Celebrates Eric Peters' Success Earning Canada an Olympics Quota Spot

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - DataCore Fund Services, a leading national fund services provider, takes great pride in announcing its partnership with Archery Canada and extending its enthusiastic support to the accomplished archer, Eric Peters. The company congratulates Eric Peters on his remarkable achievement of a silver-medal finish at the Berlin 2023 Hyundai World Archery Championships, successfully earning Canada a quota spot for the highly anticipated 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Adriana Arévalo, the COO of DataCore Fund Services, expressed her excitement about the company's collaboration with Archery Canada. "As a company committed to excellence and empowering individuals, we are delighted to sponsor Archery Canada and stand behind exceptional athletes like Eric Peters. His outstanding performance in Berlin demonstrates the dedication and skill required to compete at the highest level."

Eric Peters' success in Berlin represents a significant milestone in his athletic career, and DataCore Fund Services proudly supports him as he continues to represent Canada on the world stage and prepares for the upcoming Olympic Games.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Eric Peters on this incredible achievement," stated Adriana Arévalo. "His hard work and talent have earned him a well-deserved spot on the podium, and we are excited to witness his continued success."

As a national sponsor of Archery Canada, DataCore Fund Services remains committed to fostering the growth and development of archery in the country. The company recognizes the power of sports to inspire and unite individuals, and it is proud to play a part in supporting the aspirations of talented athletes like Eric Peters.

