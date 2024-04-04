LONDON, ON, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - DataCandy , a prominent provider of loyalty and gift card solutions, is delighted to announce the launch of new features designed to significantly benefit businesses' growth. Alongside this exciting development, DataCandy introduces a refreshed brand, showcasing a new logo and visual identity.

Additionally, DataCandy is proud to unveil the rename of its former Enterprise package to DataCandy Pro dedicated to serving Enterprise customers with tailored solutions and unparalleled support.

DataCandy has long been acknowledged for its comprehensive solutions aimed at enhancing customer experiences, driving repeat business, and fostering long-lasting brand loyalty. The platform boasts over 15,000 client locations utilizing its state-of-the-art services and has doubled its growth over the last 3 years. With a robust focus on the hospitality and retail industries, the platform stands out for its inherent stickiness, amplifying its ability to maintain lasting customer relationships.

This transformation aims to reinforce DataCandy's status as a market leader in the loyalty and gift card domain, offering businesses unparalleled flexibility, customization, and effectiveness in crafting personalized customer engagement strategies that drive sales.

Key features include:

Time-Based Promotions

Empowering businesses with seamless marketing and engagement automation, this innovative feature facilitates the effortless deployment of time-sensitive offers via email and SMS, capitalizing on the immediacy and personalization of these communication channels. Whether it's a seasonal sale, special event, or limited-time offer, this strategic approach ensures that offers reach customers precisely when they're most inclined to engage. This not only enhances sales but also deepens the connection between the brand and its customers, ensuring each communication feels personal and timely.

Digital Gift and Loyalty cards

Revolutionizing loyalty rewards management, this cutting-edge solution introduces digital loyalty cards seamlessly integrated into customers' digital wallets. By offering a hassle-free way to access loyalty cards on their mobile phone, businesses enhance engagement and forge stronger bonds with their customers. The convenience of digital loyalty cards encourages repeat business and streamlines transactions, elevating the overall customer experience.

Loyalty Triggered Reviews

DataCandy partners with NiceJob to revolutionize online reputation management. This integration allows businesses to effortlessly enhance their online presence, garnering up to 4x more reviews. NiceJob's set-and-forget customer review software ensures a seamless process, enabling businesses to achieve top ratings without investing in advertising. This influx of reviews serves as a potent asset, attracting new customers and reinforcing loyalty by showcasing genuine positive experiences.



Take advantage of these exciting features today. To learn more about DataCandy and its innovative loyalty and gift card solutions, visit www.datacandy.com .

About DataCandy:

DataCandy leads the industry in providing loyalty and gift card solutions, empowering businesses to enhance customer loyalty, drive repeat business, and boost revenue through personalized engagement strategies. With a robust suite of solutions and advanced analytics, DataCandy enables businesses to tailor loyalty and gift card programs to meet their specific needs and objectives, ensuring optimal management and performance.

SOURCE DataCandy

For further information: Media Contact: Mo Daouk, VP, Marketing, (519) 871-2558, [email protected]