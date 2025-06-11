Databricks Unveils Databricks One: A New Experience to Bring Data and AI to Every Corner of the Business

New product brings the power of data intelligence to executives and frontline decision-makers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Data + AI Summit -- Databricks, the Data and AI company, today announced the launch of Databricks One, a new experience that gives all business users simple and secure access to the data and AI capabilities offered by the Data Intelligence Platform. For the first time, business users will be able to interact with AI/BI dashboards, ask their data questions in natural language through AI/BI Genie powered by deep research, quickly find relevant dashboards and use custom-built Databricks apps — all in an elegant, code-free environment built for their needs. This marks a major evolution for Databricks to extend data intelligence beyond technical users to business teams across the enterprise. Databricks One is launching in Private Preview starting today.

Databricks has long empowered engineers and data scientists to deliver advanced analytics, build robust data pipelines and unlock deep organizational insights. With AI/BI Dashboards, Genie and Databricks Apps, the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform has much to offer non-technical business users from executive teams to finance, marketing, sales and more, but the technical environment of the Databricks workspace can be a barrier. At the heart of Databricks One is a completely redesigned interface tailored for business users — a simple, intuitive home for non-technical users to access exactly what they need. Anyone can now talk to their data to understand the what, why and how, such as "What region is growing fastest?" "Why did sales spike in April?" and "How can we continue accelerating growth?"

"Our mission at Databricks is to democratize data + AI," said Ali Ghodsi, Co-founder and CEO of Databricks. "Every person of every skill level should have equal access to work with data and use AI. With Databricks One, we want to make our experience for non-technical users as amazing as our experience for technical users. This is our first step of making this true so that everyone across the organization can unlock the full value of their data and drive innovation."

Simple but Powerful Analytics with AI/BI

With AI/BI Dashboards, teams can explore beautifully rendered, lightning-fast visualizations and perform advanced analytics like forecasting and key driver analysis — all without writing a single line of code. The experience features AI/BI Genie, a conversational assistant that delivers deep, contextual insights on demand. Ask questions in plain language and get instant, accurate visual answers backed by data. Built on the Data Intelligence Platform, Genie understands business-specific semantics and will soon support "Deep Research," helping users explore not just what happened, but why and how, by analyzing root causes and summarizing findings.

Go beyond analytics with Databricks Apps

Users will also have secure access to Databricks Apps through Databricks One. Databricks Apps provides a simple and versatile way for organizations to package up complex workflows that interweave analytics, AI and transactional processing in a custom app that's built for a particular problem.

Built on the Data Intelligence Platform

Databricks One is built on the proven foundations of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. This offers a number of key benefits:

Unified Governance and Security : Databricks One's governance model is built on Unity Catalog. Administrators can centrally define fine-grained access control policies such as RLS/CLS, organize content by business domains and audit consumption activity to confidently provide access to this expanded audience.

: Databricks One's governance model is built on Unity Catalog. Administrators can centrally define fine-grained access control policies such as RLS/CLS, organize content by business domains and audit consumption activity to confidently provide access to this expanded audience. Simplified Identity Management : The Databricks IAM platform for Databricks One integrates directly with IDPs like Entra AD or Okta and does not have seat-based restrictions, so administrators can easily add anyone within their organization without having to worry about procuring new licenses.

: The Databricks IAM platform for Databricks One integrates directly with IDPs like Entra AD or Okta and does not have seat-based restrictions, so administrators can easily add anyone within their organization without having to worry about procuring new licenses. Industry-Leading Price/Scale and Performance: Databricks One is powered by Databricks' performant and efficient serverless compute platform, which delivers interactive performance at the scale of the largest enterprises at a market-leading price/performance.

Customer Momentum

"Through Databricks AI/BI, we developed a suite of dashboards—each of which could benefit any member of Wineshipping. With Databricks One, we will be able to securely deliver these dashboards in an environment that is intuitive and accessible for all users." – Christina Mottolo, VP, Business Applications, Wineshipping

"Genie is changing how we empower teams at HP. With its intuitive natural language interface, we're enabling users to instantly access critical data, no coding required, making data-driven insights faster and more efficiently." — Bruce Hillsberg, VP, Data Engineering & Insights, Technology & Innovation, HP Inc

"Our business teams have always relied on analysts for sales data and insights. Now, with Unity Catalog and Genie, we're empowering them to access data directly." — Shahmeer Mirza, Senior Director of Data, AI/ML, and R&D, 7-Eleven

Availability

Databricks One is available to customers of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform starting today in Private Preview and will be available to all customers in Beta later this summer. Databricks One is available to all customers at no extra cost.

About Databricks

Databricks is the Data and AI company. More than 15,000 organizations worldwide — including Block, Comcast, Condé Nast, Rivian, Shell and over 60% of the Fortune 500 — rely on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to take control of their data and put it to work with AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe and was founded by the original creators of Lakehouse, Apache Spark™, Delta Lake, MLflow, and Unity Catalog. To learn more, follow Databricks on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

