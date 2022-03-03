DATABLE TECHNOLOGY ELECTS NOT TO PROCEED WITH ACQUISITION OF DABBL

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corp. (TSXV: DAC) (OTCQB: TTMZF) (the "Company" or "Datable"), the developer of a proprietary, SaaS-based Consumer Lifecycle and Data Management Platform called PLATFORM3, announces that it has elected not to proceed with the acquisition of Adjoy, Inc. (DBA Dabbl, "Dabbl"). On November 11, 2021, Datable announced that it had signed a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") on September 8, 2021 to acquire (the "Acquisition") 100 percent ownership of Dabbl, subject to completion of due diligence, a financing of at least $2.5 million and other terms and conditions customary with an acquisition.

While due diligence and discussions with Datable's customers support the value proposition for integration of Dabbl's product with PLATFORM3, Datable elected not to proceed with the acquisition:

Datable believes that the combined company would need significantly more than $2.5 million in funding to achieve meaningful milestones. Based on current market conditions, Datable believes that a larger new financing would be overly dilutive to current shareholders.





Datable expects strong revenue growth in 2022, with close to $3 million in revenue under contract for 2022 and future periods. Datable expects gross margin to improve to about 50 percent in 2022, compared with approximately 40 percent in 2021, due to improved operational efficiency and product mix. Datable recently announced an estimated revenue growth of 77 percent to approximately $3.5 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, compared with the same period in 2020, with gross margin expected to be approximately 40 percent (see press release dated Feb. 16, 2022).





While Datable expects strong organic growth in 2022, it plans to grow by acquisition as well, subject to market conditions. The market for digital marketing and consumer data solutions is large and growing with increasing consolidation opportunities due to the recent changes in regulations and policies governing the use of consumer data.

"While we have elected to not proceed with the acquisition of Dabbl, we see the potential for us to continue working with Dabbl and other sources of first-party consumer data to provide solutions to our customers," said Rob Craig, CEO of Datable. "Recent changes in consumer privacy laws and new regulations regarding consumer tracking and cookies have created a huge market opportunity for first-party consumer data solutions. PLATFORM3 enables our customers to collect, analyse and monetize first-party opt-in consumer data while rewarding consumers for purchasing and engaging with their brands. We continue to improve our solution and seek partners to address this opportunity and accommodate requests from our largest customers."

About Datable Technology Corporation

Datable has developed PLATFORM3 a proprietary Consumer Lifecycle and Data Management Platform that is sold to global consumer brands. PLATFORM3 is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by some of the worlds' most valuable consumer brands to access new consumer communities and engage them while collecting, analyzing, and managing their first-party data. PLATFORM3 incorporates proprietary technology to monetize the consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behaviour, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages. For more information, visit datablecorp.com.

For further information: Datable Technology Corp., Robert Craig, Chief Executive Officer, (604) 639-5441, [email protected]