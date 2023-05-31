DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION PROVIDES BI-WEEKLY STATUS REPORT

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corporation (TSXV: DAC) (OTC Pink: TTMZF) ("Datable" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated May 3, 2023 (the "Announcement"), the Company's principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") granted a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") on May 3, 2023, under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

Pursuant to the MCTO, the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer may not trade in securities of the Company until such time as the Company files its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, including the related management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications on or before June 30, 2023 (collectively the "Required Documents") and the Executive Director of the BCSC revokes the MCTO. The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders to trade their securities.

The Company's board of directors and management confirm that they are working expeditiously to file the Required Documents and confirm that since the Announcement:

There have been no material changes to the information contained in the Announcement that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor;

There have been no failures by the Company to fulfill its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information reporting guidelines under NP 12-203;

There has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any specified default subsequent to the default which is the subject of the Announcement; and

There have been no material changes in respect of the Company's affairs that have not been generally disclosed.

About Datable Technology Corporation

Datable has developed PLATFORM3 a proprietary Consumer Lifecycle and Data Management Platform that is sold to global consumer brands. PLATFORM3 is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by some of the worlds' most valuable consumer brands to access new consumer communities and engage them while collecting, analyzing, and managing their first-party data. PLATFORM3 incorporates proprietary technology to monetize the consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behaviour, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages. For more information, visit datablecorp.com.

For additional information about the company please visit www.sedar.com. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors – including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts, – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

