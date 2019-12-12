Datable Technology Corporation Announces Addendum Shareholder Ordinary Resolution at December 23, 2019 Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corporation (TSXV: DAC) (the "Company" or "DTC") announces there is to be an additional ordinary shareholder resolution to be placed on the Company's Agenda at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting to be held at Suite 1500, 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10 o'clock a.m. Pacific Time (the "Meeting").

The newly added number 7. ordinary shareholder resolution of disinterested shareholders is to ratify, confirm and approve the issuance of up to 2,500,000 common shares in the share capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share, to Carlos Yong, who resigned as Chief Technology Officer of the Company (the "Debt Shares"). Under the terms of the debt settlement agreement between the Company and Mr. Yong, the Company is to issue 1,000,000 common shares representing $50,000 of severance owing to Mr. Yong, and issue to Mr. Yong of up to a maximum of $75,000 representing the remainder of the final balance of the severance owing to Mr. Yong, and if not paid in cash, to issue up to 1,500,000 common shares to Mr. Yong, Please also refer to the Company's November 21, 2019 news release for details of the debt settlement with Mr. Yong. The TSX Venture Exchange has requested that the Company obtain disinterested shareholder approval to the issuance of the Debt Shares to Mr. Yong.

New Addendum Proxy Form

This news release and a second (addendum) proxy/voting instruction form to be printed on BLUE paper will be provided to all shareholders and is in addition to the proxy/voting instruction form previously dispatched to shareholders.

The Company confirms that there have been no changes to the proxy/voting instruction form previously dispatched to Shareholders and the previously dispatched proxy/voting instruction form remains valid.

Please complete and return the second addendum Proxy/Voting Form shareholder vote number 7. by following the instructions set out on the forms.

Registered shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting in person and who wish to ensure that their shares will be voted at the Meeting are requested to complete, date and sign the second (addendum) form of proxy, or another suitable form of proxy and deliver it in accordance with the instructions set out in the form of proxy.

Non-registered shareholders who plan to attend the Meeting must follow the instructions set out in the form of proxy or voting instruction form to ensure that their shares will be voted at the Meeting. If you hold your shares in a brokerage account, you are a non-registered shareholder.

To vote in person, please attend the Meeting at the time, date and place set out above.

The filing deadline of the additional (addendum) Proxy Form shareholder vote number 7. must be returned not later than by Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

This news release is supplemented by the information set out to the Notice of Meeting for the Meeting and this news release and the second (addendum) proxy form can be viewed on the Company's SEDAR corporate website at www.sedar.com.

