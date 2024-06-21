DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION AMENDED FIXED SHARE OPTION PLAN AND AMENDED FIXED RESTRICTED SHARE UNIT PLAN RECEIVED SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL AT SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corporation (TSXV: DAC) (OTC Pink: TTMZF) (the "Company" or "Datable") announces that shareholder approval was obtained at the Company's September 9, 2022 annual general meeting, to the Company's amended Fixed Share Option Plan and amended Fixed Restricted Share Unit Plan, as conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's Fixed Share Option Plan and Fixed Restricted Share Unit Plan were amended to comply with the requirements of the new TSX Venture Exchange policy governing security-based compensation which became effective November 24, 2021.

One of the provisions to the Company's amended Fixed Share Option Plan is allowing option holders to exercise options on a "Cashless Exercise" or "Net Exercise" basis, as now expressly permitted by new TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.4- Security Based Compensation.

Shareholders also approved an increase of the maximum number of common shares under the amended Fixed Share Option Plan and amended Fixed Restricted Share Option Plan by an additional 5,280,257 Common Shares, to a total fixed maximum of 16,199,744 Common Shares under each Plan.

Additional details regarding the amendments to the Fixed Share Option Plan and Fixed Restricted Share Unit Plan and the increases of maximum number of Common Shares, are contained in the information Circular filed on SEDAR+ in respect of the September 9, 2022 annual general meeting.

Complete copies of the amended Fixed Share Option Plan and amended Fixed Restricted Share Unit Plan are available for viewing under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE Datable Technology Corp.