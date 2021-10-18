Datable Technology Announces Partnership with Dabbl

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corp. (TSXV: DAC) (OTCQB: TTMZF) (the "Company" or "Datable"), a software company that provides a marketing automation and consumer data platform called PLATFORM3, announces that it has formed a partnership with Adjoy, Inc. (DBA Dabbl, "Dabbl") to provide a combined consumer data and marketing solution to leading consumer goods companies. The partnership includes a Resale Agreement, signed on September 2, 2021, whereby Datable is authorized to sell brand activations to leading consumers goods companies on the Dabbl Network in return for a share of gross revenues.

Dabbl makes it easy and rewarding for consumers to transact directly with multiple brands via the Dabbl app, for their attention, insight, and data. Dabbl's advanced online purchase validation and data capture technology allows consumers to e-link Dabbl with their accounts with the largest e-commerce companies that deliver in the U.S. and Canada. According to Dabbl, over 1.3 million consumers have downloaded the Dabbl app, which has facilitated over 200 million consumer engagements with brands, resulting in over $6 million in retail loyalty value delivered. Thanks to an expanding array of consumer-friendly features and a commitment to fostering trust through transparency, Dabbl is rapidly becoming consumers' preferred loyalty app. Since adding data collection to its suite of solutions earlier this year, Dabbl reports that it has rewarded more than $36MM of US retail sales.

Datable empowers global consumer goods companies and agencies to efficiently and directly engage with consumers, and reward consumers for purchasing products and supporting their brands, all while collecting opt-in first-party data, that can be monetized via PLATFORM3. Datable's customers include a growing number of the world's leading consumer goods companies that have large and increasing budgets for digital solutions that enable them to engage directly with consumers based on opt-in first party data.

Datable's proven suite of brand solutions delivered on PLATFORM3, combined with Dabbl's fast-growing audience and consumer-centric solutions for capturing insight and data, make connecting brands with their consumers easier and more rewarding than ever for both brands and their consumers.

"Over the past few years, PLATFORM3 has helped some of the world's most valuable brands engage new consumers and collect first-party data. Our customers have consistently requested help with finding new consumers to participate in the promotions they launch on PLATFORM3. We are building the flexxi rewards network to accommodate these requests. The partnership with Dabbl enables us to offer our customers access to a large database of consumers while we build out the flexxi network. Further, it advances our push to owning our own consumer relationships in addition to helping brands build their consumer databases," said Rob Craig, CEO of Datable. "Recent changes in consumer privacy laws and new regulations regarding consumer tracking and cookies highlight the market opportunity for first-party consumer data solutions. Some of our largest customers have expressed strong interest in accessing Dabbl members through this partnership."

"Consumer interests are entirely aligned with those of the brands that add value and enjoyment to their lives. Using technology to bring brands and consumers closer together simply creates value for everyone," said Susan O'Neal, CEO of Dabbl. "Datable has built strong relationships with some of the world's largest consumer goods companies, with a strong track record of delivering results in long-term SaaS engagements and via multiple short-term engagements. We're excited to bring more consumers and comprehensive data capture capabilities to Datable brand partners."

The Company also announces that it has engaged Bello Capital Partners ("Bello") to provide strategic digital media services to increase public awareness of the Company, its management, and its securities, by co-ordinating certain corporate financial public relations with members of the investment community, the financial media, and the public. Under the terms of the agreement, Bello will provide a combination of content development, web development, media buying and distribution, and campaign reporting at a total cost of US$150,000 over an expected three-month period. Bello is arm's length to the Company and does not currently own any securities of the Company.

Bello Capital Partners is a full-service capital markets advisory firm based in Vancouver, BC, that specializes in marketing publicly listed companies in North America and Europe.

About Datable Technology Corporation

Datable has developed a proprietary, mobile-based consumer marketing platform – PLATFORM3 – that is sold to global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies and consumer brands. PLATFORM3 is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by CPG companies to engage consumers, reward purchases and collect valuable consumer data. PLATFORM3 incorporates proprietary technology to monetize the consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behaviour, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages. For more information, visit datablecorp.com.

About Dabbl

The Dabbl platform provides a safe, simple, and enjoyable way for consumers and brands to spend time and create value together through shared experiences and data. Since 2017, Dabbl has facilitated more than 200 million consumer engagements and delivered more than $6 million in loyalty value through the Dabbl app and its white-label retail solution. For more information, visit brands.getdabbl.com

For additional information about the company please visit www.sedar.com. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors – including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts, – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Datable Technology Corp.

For further information: Datable Technology Corp., Robert Craig, Chief Executive Officer, (604) 639-5441, [email protected]

Related Links

www.3tierlogic.com

