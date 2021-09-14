Datable Technology Announces Launch in Europe

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corp. (TSXV: DAC) (OTCQB: TTMZF) (the "Company" or "Datable"), a software company that provides a marketing automation platform called PLATFORM3 to global consumer brands, is pleased to announce that it has an agreement to launch in Europe with V360°.

Datable and V360° committed to the launch in April 2021 (as announced on the V360° website, see v360.ie/news/) and have now progressed to discussions with customers of V360°, including leading consumer goods companies in Europe. All Datable's current contracted revenues are for marketing programs targeting North American consumers, with about 40% generated under agreements with advertising agencies that provide marketing advice, consumer data services and technology to consumer goods companies.

V360° is a full-service commerce agency that drives brand and retailer sales through a "bricks and clicks" approach to shopper engagement. V360° provides its customers, including leading consumer goods companies and retailers, a full scope of shopper marketing, media, sales promotions, category management, content and data insight services.

PLATFORM3 has been used to run over 350 successful shopper marketing promotions in North America for global brands, providing a robust, flexible and secure platform from which to run short-term shopper promotions or long-term loyalty programmes. PLATFORM3 offers brands and agencies branded microsites and loyalty program portals which benefit from a wide selection of built-in PLATFORM3 modules such as Purchase Validation, CRM, Dynamic Messaging, Social Sharing, Gamification, Rewards, User Generated Content and Campaign Analytics.

Eoghan Phelan, Managing Director of V360°, says "We are thrilled to partner with Datable to bring PLATFORM3 to the European market. With a proven track record in North America, the platform provides a turn-key solution for brands and agencies to run promotional campaigns and loyalty programmes that really drive sales, delivering measurable results by capturing performance across retailers and measuring the impact of online ad spend on sales. In addition to this, PLATFORM3 also enables brands to create a new communication channel to speak directly to shoppers, reward them for their actions and engagement and convert them into loyal, repeat customers."

"V360° is an ideal partner for our launch in Europe, since they provide a combination of online and in-store consumer engagement and marketing services to leading global consumer goods companies," said Rob Craig, CEO of Datable. "We have spent the last few months adding to our North American sales and project management teams to accelerate growth heading into 2022, deploying some of the funds we raised earlier in 2021. While our team is focused on expanding the scope and scale of our mandate with existing customers and adding new customers in the U.S. and Canada, we look forward to working with and supporting V360° as they launch PLATFORM3 in Europe. We have been busy working on our growth plans this summer and expect to issue a steady stream of news to update the market over the coming months."

About Datable Technology Corporation

Datable has developed a proprietary, mobile-based consumer marketing platform – PLATFORM3 – that is sold to global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies and consumer brands. PLATFORM3 is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by CPG companies to engage consumers, reward purchases and collect valuable consumer data. PLATFORM3 incorporates proprietary technology to monetize the consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behaviour, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages. For more information, visit datablecorp.com.

About V360°

V360° is a full-service commerce agency that drives brand and retailer sales through a "bricks and clicks" approach to shopper engagement. Providing a range of services, including shopper marketing, media, sales promotions, category management, content and data insight, V360°engages with shoppers and drives sales through an integrated, customer-centric approach, using consumer and shopper understanding, retail know-how and cutting-edge technology. For more information visit v360.ie.

For additional information about the company please visit www.sedar.com. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors – including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts, – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Datable Technology Corp., Robert Craig, Chief Executive Officer, (604) 639-5441, [email protected]

