Datable Signs Definitive Agreement with Circadian Group to Integrate flexxiNVEST with The Cannabis Investor to Launch flexxiNVEST

VANCOUVER, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corp. (TSXV: DAC) (OTCQB: TTMZF) (the "Company" or "DTC"), announces that on July 28, 2019 it signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with the Circadian Group ("Circadian") to launch flexxiNVEST, a shareholder loyalty platform. The Agreement replaces the letter of intent signed on June 18, 2019 (see press relase dated June 19, 2019).

flexxiNVEST helps publicly traded companies enhance shareholder loyalty, expand investor awareness and build a database of investors and shareholders via ongoing digital engagement and rewards. In the process, flexxiNVEST captures valuable investor data that can be used to develop and improve investor relations messaging and strategy. Datable and Circadian expect to launch flexxiNVEST in the fall of 2019.

Under the terms of the renewable two-year Agreement, Datable will integrate flexxiNVEST with The Cannabis Investor, Circadian's investor website, under a revenue and profit sharing arrangement as set out below. flexxiNVEST will initially focus on publicly traded companies in the cannabis sector, but can be implemented by public companies in any sector.

"flexxiNVEST provides public companies a way to differentiate themselves in a crowded market by rewarding shareholders for their support. flexxiNVEST can amplify digital programs by motivating shareholders and investors to consume and share content with their friends and followers," said Ryan Troup, President of Circadian. "At Circadian, we have been providing public companies with advice and programs that leverage the reach of digital networks, so we are keen to launch and introduce flexxiNVEST to the capital markets."

"Circadian is a great launch partner for flexxiNVEST, their Cannabis Investor website is one of the most popular investor websites for the cannabis sector, and they have been leaders in digital investor relations. We consulted with senior executives of public companies and investor relations professionals to develop flexxiNVEST, so we have a solid network of industry players who are interested in marketing and using the platform" said Kim Oishi, Executive Chairman of Datable. "In 2019 we are leveraging PLATFORM³ technology to create new sources of revenue, after a successful lauch in the consumer goods sector last year."

flexxiNVEST is an investor rewards and loyalty portal designed to encourage investors to engage with publicly traded companies. Investors register to become members ("Members") of flexxiNVEST to earn rewards for consuming content published by public companies such as press releases, investor presentations, reports, newsletters and corporate videos. Members can also earn valuable rewards for completing tasks such as registering as a shareholder, requesting contact with companies' investor relations, completing surveys, referring friends and sharing content via social media networks (Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn).

Members can redeem rewards for products and services, including those that further support the public company such as discounts on products, site visits, tickets to company events, lunch with the CEO, branded products or for any of the gift cards supported by flexxiNVEST including Walmart, Starbucks and iTunes.

The following sets out the terms for revenue sharing and profit sharing for Circadian:

a) For every Member action that originates from an offer posted on The Cannabis Investor, Circadian will be paid 10% of net revenue; b) For every public company sourced and on-boarded by Circadian it will receive 50% of gross profits; and, c) Circadian will receive a referral fee of 10% of gross profit for referring public companies to the Datable sales team.

All of the actions and data collection described above can be performed by Datable's proprietary, mobile-based consumer marketing platform – PLATFORM3 – that is now sold to global consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands. Datable's customers are leading consumer brands that use PLATFORM³ to reward consumers for purchasing, viewing content, sharing content via social media, referring friends and completing surveys (see datablecorp.com ).

About Datable Technology Corp. (DTC)

DTC has developed a proprietary, mobile-based consumer marketing platform – PLATFORM³ – that is sold to global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies and consumer brands. PLATFORM³ is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by CPG companies to engage consumers, reward purchases and collect valuable consumer data. PLATFORM³ incorporates Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to monetize the consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behaviour, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages. For more information, visit datablecorp.com .

About Circadian Group

As a true pioneer in their field, the firm uses a comprehensive and integrated suite of online "pull" strategies to showcase a client's value proposition and future prospects in an engaging format-- this is in contrast to the traditional sense of the term "IR" where Investor interest is anticipated versus cultivated. Circadian prides itself on working with select small cap companies in the latter stages of early growth, which are working toward a near-term transformational catalyst to bolster an already distinguished track record of uncovering successful companies before Wall Street and the mainstream media.

About The Cannabis Investor (TCI)

The Cannabis Investor is a leading media outlet for Cannabis investment opportunities and breaking industry news. TCI is focused on uncovering paradigm-shifting marijuana stocks and reporting on the evolving cannabis value chain. For more information, visit https://www.thecannabisinvestor.ca/

For additional information about Datable please visit www.sedar.com. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts, - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Datable Technology Corp.

For further information: Datable Technology Corp., Kim Oishi, Executive Chairman, 416-804-9228, koishi@grandrockcapital.com

