DATABLE PROMOTES VP TECHNOLOGY TO CTO

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corporation (TSXV: DAC) (OTCQB: TTMZF) (the "Company" or "Datable"), the developer of a proprietary SaaS-based Consumer Lifecycle and Data Management Platform called PLATFORM3, is pleased to announce that it has promoted Federico de Giuli Vallverdu to Chief Technology Officer ("CTO") effective August 1, 2022. In recognition of his promotion to an officer of the company and his ongoing leadership and achievements, he has been granted 1,000,000 stock options that can be exercised at the higher of either $0.05 or the closing price of the Company's share price on July 29, 2022 to purchase common shares vesting over 48 months, subject to TSXV approval.

Federico started at Datable as Vice President Technology in December of 2020 after over 20 years of experience as a senior technology executive and engineer, most recently as CIO & VP Technology, Director of R&D and Senior Technical Product Manager for Aprio Inc, a B2B Software-as-Service company where he led product development and supported enterprise sales.

Federico leads the team that has upgraded the functionality and efficiency of PLATFORM3 while enhancing security and stability such that Fortune 500 enterprise customers have the confidence to license Datable's technology to collect, analyze and monetize first-party consumer data. In addition, he has supported the sales and customer service team in securing and implementing larger contracts.

"I am very pleased to promote Federico to CTO due to his leadership in product development and R&D, and the support he provides to the sales and service team. Our customers include a growing number of the world's largest consumer goods companies, who require an enterprise-level solution that delivers ROI, while integrating with existing infrastructure," said Robert Craig, Datable's CEO. "He is a key member of our team that grew revenues by 79% in 2021 by expanding the scale and scope of our mandates and adding new customers."

In 2021 Datable began work on building the next generation of PLATFORM3 6.0. This version was designed to incorporate new infrastructure, back-end and front-end technologies that automate the integration, delivery, and testing of our services. The goal was to significantly reduce the time it takes the Company to deploy new solutions for its clients. The objective in upgrading PLATFORM3 is to incorporate key learnings and requirements gathered from the leading consumer goods brands that have become Datable clients for several years. Additional enhancements address recent critical changes to consumer privacy laws regarding how companies can communicate and engage with consumers on web and mobile applications"

About Datable Technology Corporation

Datable has developed PLATFORM3 a proprietary Consumer Lifecycle and Data Management Platform that is sold to global consumer brands. PLATFORM3 is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by some of the worlds' most valuable consumer brands to access new consumer communities and engage them while collecting, analyzing, and managing their first-party data. PLATFORM3 incorporates proprietary technology to monetize the consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behaviour, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages. For more information, visit datablecorp.com.

For further information: Datable Technology Corporation, Robert Craig, Chief Executive Officer, (604) 639-5441, [email protected]