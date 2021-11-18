Datable Announces Launch Of Strategic Services Group

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corp. (TSXV: DAC) (OTCQB: TTMZF) (the "Company" or "Datable" or "DTC"), a software company that provides a consumer data and marketing automation platform called PLATFORM3 to global consumer brands, is pleased to announce the launch of its Strategic Services Group.

The core mandate of the Strategic Sales Group is to increase the scale and scope of Datable's relationships with leading consumer goods companies by expanding their use of PLATFORM3 across multiple business units and brands.

Datable's CEO, Rob Craig, leads the Strategic Services Group and is joined by Marc Reintjes and Mike Ridgewell.

Marc Reintjes was an executive at the Walt Disney Company for over 24 years, holding senior positions including Executive Director, International Sales & Distribution. Before joining the Strategic Services Group, Mr. Reintjes advised Datable and was instrumental in helping Datable increase contracted revenues with the home entertainment division of a leading U.S. based film production and distribution company from $80,000 in 2018 to $800,000 in 2020.

"I personally love working with Datable," said Marc Reintjes. "It is one of the most brilliant loyalty and consumer engagement companies in the market today. It incorporates a highly sophisticated platform in its ability to activate, engage and retain dedicated and loyal customers. It further allows a brand to intricately understand its customers via detailed data and analytics tracking, which then allows the brand to tailor efficient and exciting digital marketing programs to reengage their customers over and over again. It's a must have platform for any company and brand wanting to develop deep connections with their customers."

Mike Ridgewell was an executive at the Walt Disney Company for over 10 years, where he led the Disney Movie Rewards program as Vice President, CRM/Disney Movie Rewards & Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and Television Group. He led the team that ran both the stand-alone loyalty programs and integrated the CRM and Direct-to-Consumer campaigns for Disney, Pixar and Marvel.

"With 30 years' client-side experience, I have seen many solutions to acquire, activate and engage with consumer segments. Datable's PLATFORM3 provides the perfect toolkit to supercharge the potential of data-driven marketing for marketers looking to expand their direct-to-consumer capabilities from promotions to full-on loyalty programs–easily, efficiently, and effectively," said Mike Ridgewell. "It's the role of the Strategic Services team to help unlock the potential of the platform. We do this by understanding and aligning with the needs of our clients to recommend the most appropriate solutions. Then we balance deep industry expertise with the flexible, modular, nature of the platform to create bespoke programs designed around the precise business need. The timing of this couldn't be better. With the growing importance of first-party data, and the power it gives to increase engagement through lifecycle marketing, it's the perfect solution for clients of all sizes to get ahead of the changing dynamics of marketing in the next few years."

"We are very pleased to welcome Marc and Mike to the team. Their industry expertise and experience working with Fortune 500 companies is helping us propagate PLATFORM3 across major enterprises. They have deep relationships with senior management and decision makers at many of our existing and potential customers," said Robert Craig, Datable's CEO. "We are well positioned to accelerate revenue growth in 2022 by scaling up our existing relationships with the 25 leading consumer goods companies that we have under contract now. We were able to grow revenues in 2021, despite COVID related logistics issues due to the strong ROI we deliver and the increasing demand for solutions that provide access to first-party opt-in consumer data. Many of our largest customers have used PLATFORM3 for one their business units or brands and are now considering expanding our mandate to an enterprise-wide solution."

Datable's customers include a growing number of Fortune 500 companies that have large and growing budgets for digital marketing solutions such as PLATFORM3, which enable the monetization of first-party opt-in data. Year to date in 2021, Datable has over $5 million in contracted revenue from agreements with 25 leading consumer brands, equal to an average contract of $200,000. The largest contract is for close to $1 million, while the smallest contracts are trial programs with contracted revenues of less than $20,000. (See press release dated November 10, 2021, for further details.)

About Datable Technology Corporation

Datable has developed a proprietary, mobile-based consumer marketing platform – PLATFORM3 – that is sold to global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies and consumer brands. PLATFORM3 is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by CPG companies to engage consumers, reward purchases and collect valuable consumer data. PLATFORM3 incorporates proprietary technology to monetize the consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behaviour, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages. For more information, visit datablecorp.com.

For additional information about the company please visit www.sedar.com. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors – including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts, – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Datable Technology Corp.

For further information: Datable Technology Corp., Robert Craig, Chief Executive Officer, (604) 639-5441, [email protected]

Related Links

www.3tierlogic.com

