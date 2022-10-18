TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- GetApp Canada reveals its latest survey, for which 230 Quebec consumers were interviewed. The first article analyses the use of customers' personal data, while the second part , published today, explores Quebecers' practices regarding their data privacy. Both articles are available in French language only, but can be easily translated with the help of web browser widgets.

Quebecers' expectations regarding data privacy

Graphic displaying Quebec-based consumer comfort levels sharing different types of personal data

33% of Quebec consumers surveyed have seen their concern about data privacy increase since 2021. The remaining two-thirds say their concern has not changed in a year. There are conflicting opinions about who should be responsible for protecting digital privacy, with 40% of consumers believing it is the responsibility of businesses and 34% feeling it lies most with the federal government. Almost two-thirds (64%) of Quebecers surveyed do not know if Canada has a general data protection law.

80% of participants evaluate a company's data privacy practices before doing business with it. 70% research a company's data privacy reputation before shopping online, and 22% do so systematically. The purpose behind the use of personal data plays an important role: 64% of Quebecers are happy to share it if it leads to better products or services, and 66% if it leads to more personalized products. 68% of respondents would rather be exposed to more online advertising than share their personal information.

Data protection behaviour in Quebec

Respondents 'often' (39%) or 'sometimes' (46%) clear browser cookies. While 43% generally 'accept all' when encountering a cookie authorization forms, 40% usually choose to decline some, and 10% tend to 'decline all'. 7% close the form by using the 'X'.

Private browsing is used by 15% of Quebecers 'often' and 26% 'sometimes'. However, 14% of respondents are unaware of incognito mode. For online shopping, 42% of consumers prefer to create their account using a username and password. 40% do so as a guest user, and 18% use an existing social profile.

Tessa Anaya, content analyst for the study, says: «As e-commerce continues to grow and take on new forms, sharing personal data online may become more normalised. Consumers now are broadly willing to share all types of data —at least to a degree. However, just over half of surveyed consumers felt confident their data was being protected, which could suggest that this is an accepted risk related to online shopping.»

«Some Quebecers are seeking to protect their personal data themselves by conducting research before agreeing to share data. They're circumventing vendors to research businesses via customer reviews, social media sites, and third-party websites. Companies wishing to assure privacy-concerned consumers should beware that reputation management efforts must include external websites. »

