Data privacy and sovereignty are key priorities for the majority of Toronto-Waterloo IT decision-makers, finds new research from OVHcloud

The global cloud service provider details new study amongst Toronto-Waterloo IT decision-

makers and unveils new partnership with Waterloo's Balsillie School of International Affairs at

its inaugural 'Canada's Innovation Future' event

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - OVHcloud, a global cloud player, today hosts its inaugural Canada's Innovation Future event alongside the Balsillie School of International Affairs (BSIA) and the Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI) in Waterloo. The event brings together thought-leaders, academics, and industry experts from Ontario's vibrant tech sector to address the intersection of innovation and regulation, focusing on fostering open, trusted and sustainable technologies.

As Canada's digital landscape reaches a pivotal moment, discussions will center on creating frameworks that balance technological growth with responsible governance, particularly in areas like artificial intelligence (AI). As businesses increasingly adopt AI solutions, there is a growing emphasis on establishing regulatory frameworks that ensure ethical practices and protect data sovereignty. Striking a balance between fostering a competitive tech landscape and addressing privacy and security concerns, in this evolving regulatory environment presents both challenges and opportunities for organizations in the Waterloo-Toronto corridor.

During the event, OVHcloud is making two major announcements demonstrating its commitment to driving innovation, sustainability and data sovereignty within Canada's technology landscape. In collaboration with market research firm, Léger, OVHcloud released new research on the evolving technology landscape in the Waterloo-Toronto corridor.

Addressing critical topics such as data sovereignty, AI adoption, and sustainability, this research provides key insights into the challenges and opportunities faced by tech organizations in their pursuit of technological freedom and efficiency. Among the report's key findings, respondents highlighted that:

Data protection is a top priority , with almost nine in ten respondents ( 88% ) saying it is important for their organization to store data locally.

, with almost nine in ten respondents ( ) saying it is important for their organization to store data locally. Sustainability is a key focus for many organizations, with 81% saying environmental sustainability is important in their organization's technology and data management strategies. However, 36% of respondents believe they receive clear information about their providers' carbon emissions.

for many organizations, with saying environmental sustainability is important in their organization's technology and data management strategies. However, of respondents believe they receive clear information about their providers' carbon emissions. Almost two-thirds ( 64% ) of respondents feel constrained to use the services of U.S. cloud giants , citing limited flexibility in switching vendors.

) of respondents feel , citing limited flexibility in switching vendors. Almost two-thirds ( 64% ) of respondents believe their organization are prepared to manage the privacy and security risks posed by the growing use of AI and machine learning in data related activities.

) of respondents believe their organization are and machine learning in data related activities. More than two-thirds (68%) believe current regulations in Canada sufficiently support digital innovation while protecting privacy and security, while 21% believe that the Canadian regulations are too restrictive or not strong enough.

The findings present a pivotal opportunity to reframe the conversation around data governance, sustainability, and innovation within the Waterloo-Toronto corridor. OVHcloud's strong values and differentiators in Canada significantly enhance the region's ability to tackle these challenges while promoting data sovereignty and sustainable innovation. Complying with local regulations and remaining fully immune to extraterritorial legislation, OVHcloud demonstrates a strong commitment to data protection through its multi-site footprint in Canada.

Its innovative approach is reflected in industry-leading energy efficiency, including water-cooled data centers, as well as a comprehensive carbon calculator that addresses all three scopes of emissions, including manufacturing and lifecycle impacts. OVHcloud's commitment to energy efficiency also addresses the growing demand for sustainable technology solutions, enabling organizations to reduce their carbon footprint while managing costs. This combination of affordability and environmental responsibility positions OVHcloud as a trusted partner for Canadian businesses.

In a landscape where reliance on U.S. providers can create constraints, OVHcloud champions an open cloud model free from vendor lock-in, offering fully interoperable and reversible solutions that empower organizations to maintain complete control over their infrastructure and data journey.

"As North America's second largest tech cluster with a robust artificial intelligence community including over 85,000 AI workers at 400 companies, OVHcloud's new research will ensure that Ontario continues to lead, find solutions, and push boundaries across the sector," said Vic Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "We also congratulate them on their new partnership with the Balsillie School for International Affairs and look forward to the collaboration and forward-thinking research born of this partnership by the next generation of our province's world-class innovation ecosystem."

"This research highlights the evolving challenges and opportunities in the Waterloo Region-Toronto tech corridor. As organizations increasingly prioritize data sovereignty and sustainability, it's crucial we support their efforts to tackle these challenges. Insights like these will help guide us toward a more innovative and resilient digital future." – Tony LaMantia, President & CEO of Waterloo EDC.

In addition to the research, OVHcloud also announced a new partnership with the Balsillie School of International Affairs, highlighting the need for sustained discussions on technology and governance to shape Canada's innovation future. The partnership further demonstrates the company's dedication and commitment to contributing to the tech ecosystem of the region.

Through this partnership, OVHcloud will support the BSIA's technology governance internship program, which places graduate students in corporate, government and not-for-profit organizations. This initiative allows students to gain hands-on experience in governance, policy, and emerging technologies while providing a platform for organizations like OVHcloud to benefit from fresh perspectives on critical issues such as data protection and sovereignty.

This partnership is an important step in deepening OVHcloud's engagement with the academic and tech communities in North America, helping to shape the future of technology governance and further promoting sovereignty and sustainability for a better digital future.

"At the Balsillie School of International Affairs, we are committed to exploring the complex intersections of technology, governance, and global policy. Our partnership with OVHcloud exemplifies our dedication to research which examines issues concerning responsible, informed innovation that aligns with international standards for data sovereignty and sustainability. Together, we look forward to equipping future leaders with the insights and expertise needed to navigate Canada's evolving digital landscape", said Ann Fitz-Gerald, Director of the Balsillie School of International Affairs.

Firmly established in Canada in 2011, OVHcloud has expanded its presence with the opening of a new data center in Cambridge (ON) in March 2024. Located in one of North America's most dynamic innovation clusters, this new data centre delivers trusted cloud solutions that cater to Canadian companies' needs for enhanced performance, resilience and data governance.

"As data sovereignty and sustainable innovation become increasingly critical for Canadian businesses, OVHcloud is well-positioned to support this shift with cloud solutions tailored to local needs. Our partnership with the Balsillie School of International Affairs underscores our commitment to driving both technical advancements and meaningful discussions on technology governance, shaping Canada's digital future." – Estelle Azemard, VP Americas, OVHcloud.

Download the OVHcloud/Léger report here.

