Data Dynamics Welcomes Elias Mendoza as President and Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- Data Dynamics, a leader in enterprise data management software, has appointed Elias Mendoza as President and Chief Financial Officer. Elias will work with the management team to align the company's strategic activities to its financial plan, to drive efficiencies across operations, and to promote a culture of innovation and high performance, ensuring the firm's financial resilience and operational excellence.

Eli Mendoza CFO – Data Dynamics

With over 25 years of diverse leadership experience in global strategy, scaling operations, investment banking, and corporate development—particularly in the infrastructure and data technology sectors—Elias will play a key role in setting up Data Dynamics for growth, especially following the launch of Zubin, the firm's AI-powered self-service data management platform. "Elias brings a wealth of experience and a visionary approach to help us optimize our capital structure and operational approach in order to execute on our strategic objectives. We are thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team," said Piyush Mehta, CEO of Data Dynamics."

Most recently, Elias served as Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Siris Capital, a tech and telecom-focused private equity firm, where he continues to serve as an Executive Partner. Previously, Elias held senior positions at Union Square Advisors, Morgan Stanley, and IBM, where he led the company's global corporate development initiatives, overseeing acquisitions, investments, and divestitures worldwide.

"I am excited and honoured to join the Data Dynamics team at this transformative stage to play a part in further strengthening the company and to accelerate Zubin's success," said Elias.

About Data Dynamics

Data Dynamics, a global leader in enterprise data management, stands at the forefront of the industry-wide shift towards Digital Trust & Data Democracy. Trusted by 300+ organizations, including 25% of the Fortune 20, the company is recognized for its commitment to creating a transparent, unified, and empowered data ecosystem. Whether addressing data risk, privacy, sovereignty, optimization, or sustainability, the company is ushering in a new era where data ownership, control, & actionability reside with the data owners.

