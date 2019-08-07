Data Breach Sparks Action against Capital One in Ontario

Personal Injury Firm Diamond and Diamond represents victims in national class action lawsuit

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Diamond & Diamond Lawyers LLP today announced the filing of a class action lawsuit against Capital One as a result of a data breach of sensitive and personal information.

Approximately six million Canadians were affected by the breach, which was revealed last month. Those affected include current customers and those who applied for credit with the organization between 2005 and 2019.



"This data breach could have very serious ramifications for those affected with regards to their future finances," said Jeremy Diamond, Manager Partner at Diamond and Diamond Lawyers. "We urge those who may have been affected, especially in Ontario, to immediately contact our firm."



The defendant acknowledges the following information was disclosed within the breach:

Names

Addresses including postal codes

Phone Numbers

Emails

Birth dates

Income Information

Social Insurance Numbers (affecting approximately 1 million)

Capital One has acknowledged they will be contacting those affected over the coming weeks through letter or email.

Darryl Singer, the lead lawyer on the lawsuit stated, "What makes this breach so egregious is that it includes identifying information such as someone's name and social insurance number that cannot be changed. That information could be present on the dark web and those effected could unknowingly become a victim of identify theft years from now."

Diamond and Diamond Lawyers LLP believes that millions may have been impacted by this breach and are potentially entitled to seek compensation. Any individual who has provided any personal information to Capital One within 2005 and 2019 is encouraged to contact the firm immediately by calling 1-800-567-HURT (4878) or visiting www.diamondlaw.ca

