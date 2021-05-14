Dash Capital Corp. Announces the Closing of its Initial Public Offering

CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Dash Capital Corp. ("Dash"), a capital pool company, is pleased to announce the closing of its initial public offering of 7,500,000 common shares (each, a "Common Share") at a price of $0.10 per share for a total amount of $750,000 to investors in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario (the "Offering").

Richardson Wealth Limited acted as agent for Dash and received a remuneration of $75,000 being 10% of the proceeds of the Offering as well as non-transferable options to purchase an aggregate of 750,000 Common Shares at $0.10 per share, valid for 5 years from the date hereof.

Dash also granted stock options to directors of Dash to acquire up to an aggregate of 1,100,000 Common Share (the "Stock Options"). Each Stock Option is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.10 any time prior to 10 years from the date hereof.

Following the completion of the Offering, Dash has 11,000,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding, 3,500,000 of which are subject to escrow restrictions as disclosed in Dash's final prospectus (the "Prospectus").

In accordance with Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"), the Common Shares will be admitted for trading on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol DCX.P at the opening of the market on May 19, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Prospectus, which is available to the public under Dash's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About the Company

Dash is a capital pool company ("CPC") within the meaning of Policy 2.4 of the TSX-V that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the CPC policies of the TSX-V, until the completion of a "Qualifying Transaction" (as defined therein), Dash will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed "Qualifying Transaction".

Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. These securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless an exemption from registration is available. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy these securities in the United States.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a CPC should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: please contact Darrell Denney, CEO of Dash at 403-651-9009.