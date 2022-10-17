Darwynn Introduces Advisory Board and Will Take Possession of New B.C. Facility to Expand Nationwide Fulfilment Solution

The Advisory Board is comprised of eight industry leaders to help Darwynn lead the future of eCommerce

SCARBOROUGH, ON, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Darwynn Ltd. ("Darwynn'' or the "Company"), an Ontario-based company building an end-to-end fulfilment ecosystem, today introduces its Advisory Board. The company is also announcing the possession of a facility located in British Columbia beginning November 1st, further expanding the company's offering into Western Canada.

Darwynn's end-to-end fulfilment ecosystem is equipped with cutting-edge technology and automation that enables companies to compete more effectively in eCommerce. The Advisory Board will provide guidance to the company's executive team through its continued growth and development as a leader in the Canadian fulfilment industry. The introduction of the Advisory Board follows Darwynn's recent $20-million funding announcement earlier this year.

"I'm delighted to announce our Advisory Board today, representing industry leaders who all bring a unique perspective to help us execute on our company strategy. The knowledge and expertise of each member will support us as we launch Darwynn across the country" said Wynn Xie, President of Darwynn.

With the introduction of the Advisory Board, Darwynn will also be expanding its physical footprint as the company takes possession of a facility on November 1st. Located in Surrey, British Columbia, the possession of this facility highlights the company's commitment to further expansion. The 112,000 sq. ft facility will utilize Darwynn's fulfilment platform including automated guided vehicles (AGVs), automated storage & retrieval systems (ASRS), and a software solution that provides visibility and insights to retailers.

New members of the advisory board named today:

Dr. Tina Dacin – Stephen J.R. Smith Chaired Professor of Strategy and Organisational Behaviour, Queen's University, Smith School of Business

Jim Defer – Chief Financial Officer of Tribe Property Technologies, former CFO at DDS Wireless and SunSelect Produce, and former Head of Investment Banking at P.I. Financial Corp.

Elsie Li – Chief Financial Officer for Central City Brewers & Distillers, and Founding Partner at ALNA Packaging Ltd.

Jon Rosenberg – Founder & Chief Executive Officer of the Strongpoint Group, former Senior Vice President of Operations at Indigo and previous COO of GoBolt Logistics

Amir Sahba – Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Thinkingbox, Technology Entrepreneur and Venture Capitalist

Jim Slomka – Executive Vice President at Grocery Business Magazine, former member of the Senior Leadership Team at Clorox Canada

Dr. Ma Song – Senior Vice President at JD.com, and Founder of Qiyi Technology

Jerome Vallet – Worldwide Director at Kering and former global executive at Carrefour Group

"Global supply chain issues and the pandemic fuelled the need for an innovative fulfilment solution," Reza Bafandeh, CEO of Darwynn noted. "We've seen a lot of growth over the past year, and this is an extremely exciting time for the company. With the Advisory Board and upcoming facility opening, Darwynn is strategically positioned to provide nationwide access to its fulfilment platform that will enable companies of all size to effectively compete in eCommerce."

For more information about Darwynn's new advisory board and its fulfilment offering, visit www.darwynnfulfillment.com/advisory/

About Darwynn:

Darwynn is an Ontario, Canada based end-to-end fulfilment ecosystem committed to providing an unparalleled offering to Canadian retailers. Relying on our depth of fulfilment industry experience, our team has developed the Darwynn fulfilment ecosystem utilising industry leading technology and automation. Our focus on system flexibility allows us to cost-effectively meet the fulfilment requirements of our customers, no matter how small or large. Darwynn's national network and purpose-built infrastructure means we can quickly "go live" and scale our clients' fulfilment capabilities.

Learn more about the evolution of our business at www.darwynnfulfillment.com .

