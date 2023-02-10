Darwynn, Canada's leading end-to-end fulfillment solution, debuts latest automated facility in Ontario and announces possession of its Montreal facility

The new multi-tenant site features the latest advancements in fulfillment technology to process approximately 10,000 orders per day

SCARBOROUGH, ON, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Darwynn Ltd. ("Darwynn'' or the "Company"), an Ontario-based company building an end-to-end fulfillment ecosystem, debuts its first state-of-the-art fulfillment facility today. Located in Scarborough, Ontario, this new fulfillment center is equipped with cutting-edge technology allowing for merchants to meet both their B2B and B2B fulfillment channel needs.

The new multi-tenant site features the latest advancements in fulfillment technology expanding Darwynn's network Tweet this Darwynn Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) (CNW Group/Darwynn Ltd) Overview of the Darwynn system (CNW Group/Darwynn Ltd)

Darwynn's first deployment, located at 40 Pullman Court in Scarborough, spans over 45,000 sq ft. and features Automatic Storage Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), and the latest in conveyance technology. The facility is operated by an industry leading software platform that provides data and analytics for eCommerce businesses to gain insight into the entire fulfillment process. At full capacity, the facility will be able to fulfill approximately 10,000 orders per day. As a multi-tenant space, numerous brands and businesses can leverage the automation, robotics and technical capabilities of the facility, designed to optimize inventory density to meet the needs of both businesses and consumers alike.

"At Darwynn, we're committed to improving the fulfillment experience for our customers," said Reza Bafandeh, CEO of Darwynn Ltd. "We've developed an order collaboration platform that utilizes the latest robotic and automation technologies to help Canadian businesses reach consumers across Canada. I'm excited to announce our first successful deployment today which has been the result of tireless work over the last several years."

"I am incredibly excited for the first successful deployment of the Darwynn fulfillment solution" Said Wynn Xie, President of Darwynn Ltd. "This exciting milestone marks the first of what will be many deployments of our solution across North America as we continue to expand our network."

The Darwynn network now includes four facilities nationwide, this extensive coverage allows for local-to-local delivery to over 80% of the Canadian population. The intelligent platform provides real-time data and insights enabling optimal inventory positioning and levels helping businesses reduce stockouts and improving the customer experience. This information allows customers full transparency into the operation allowing for informed decisions to be made quickly.

With the combination of its intelligent order collaboration platform and automation hardware Darwynn offers low predictable pricing, improving unit economics for merchants. In addition, the efficiency of the system allows customers to operate in a more sustainable manner throughout the entire supply chain.

As consumers felt the challenges posed by the global supply chain first-hand over the last year, in addition to the acceleration in demand for online shopping during the pandemic, people now expect items to be in stock and delivered with speed. Technological advancements in fulfillment are necessary to continue to meet these growing demands, and a critical component to improving the Canadian supply chain. Darwynn's new facility promises to disrupt the industry with high-tech solutions that bring significant improvement to the fulfillment network as it scales its end-to-end ecosystem nationwide.

In addition to the announcement of its first successful deployment, Darwynn will also be expanding its physical footprint as the company took possession of its Montreal facility on February 1, 2023. Located in Montreal, Quebec the 100,000 sq. ft facility will utilize Darwynn's fulfillment platform and automation hardware and will be operational in late 2023.

To learn more about what Darwynn has to offer, visit www.darwynnfulfillment.com .

About Darwynn:

Darwynn is an Ontario, Canada based end-to-end fulfillment ecosystem committed to providing an unparalleled offering to Canadian retailers. Relying on our depth of fulfillment industry experience, our team has developed the Darwynn fulfillment ecosystem utilizing industry leading technology and automation. Our focus on system flexibility allows us to cost-effectively meet the fulfillment requirements of our customers, no matter how small or large. Darwynn's national network and purpose-built infrastructure means we can quickly "go live" and scale our clients' fulfillment capabilities.

SOURCE Darwynn Ltd

For further information: Media contact: Sayuri Tanaka, Talk Shop Media, [email protected]; Investor Relations contact: Darwynn Ltd., [email protected]