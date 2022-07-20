Darwynn Announces Launch of Nation Wide Canadian Fulfillment Platform and Completion of $20 million pre-seed financing Tweet this

"Developing a national infrastructure that revolutionizes the market and gives companies of all sizes a competitive edge that's no longer only available to Fortune 500 companies is at the heart of Darwynn's aspirations. This initial round of financing is an important stepping stone for us as we build our offering alongside our partners while also solidifying our positioning and capabilities in our core markets," said Wynn Xie, President of Darwynn.

Our team consists of national and international operations and fulfillment experts, developers, and marketing and sales specialists who bring valuable experience in industries spanning across pharmaceutical, transportation, third-party logistics, technology, and international sourcing.

"The opportunity for innovation within the Canadian fulfillment marketplace through the use of data and automation is immense. Darwynn strives to provide an industry-leading, cost-efficient fulfilment solution to all customers regardless of size. Our vision is to be the world's most seller-centric company, providing a platform that gives complete control and visibility to brands and retailers," said Reza Bafandeh, CEO of Darwynn.

Darwynn is an Ontario, Canada based end-to-end fulfillment ecosystem committed to providing an unparalleled offering to Canadian retailers. Relying on our depth of fulfillment industry experience, our team has developed the Darwynn fulfillment ecosystem utilizing industry leading technology and automation. Our focus on system flexibility allows us to cost-effectively meet the fulfillment requirements of our customers, no matter how small or large. Darwynn's national network and purpose-built infrastructure means we can quickly "go live" and scale our clients' fulfillment capabilities, adding to your bottom line. Learn more about the evolution of our business at www.darwynnfulfillment.com.

