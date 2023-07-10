Darwynn and JD Logistics Forge Strategic Partnership, Enabling Seamless Access to the North American Market

TORONTO, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Darwynn, a leading Ontario-based end-to-end fulfillment ecosystem, and JD Logistics, a prominent technology-driven supply chain solutions and logistics service provider, have announced a strategic partnership to empower sellers with seamless access to the North American market. This collaboration leverages the strengths of both companies, with Darwynn operating four facilities in Canada and JD Logistics operating six facilities in the United States, enabling sellers to benefit from comprehensive B2B and B2C offerings across North America.

The partnership between Darwynn and JD Logistics offers an unprecedented opportunity for sellers to unlock the vast potential of the North American market. Darwynn's nationwide network and purpose-built infrastructure, combined with JD Logistics' cutting-edge retail infrastructure and extensive experience, provides a robust platform for sellers to seamlessly scale their operations and meet the fulfillment demands of customers, regardless of size. By capitalizing on industry-leading technology and automation, Darwynn and JD Logistics are committed to delivering unparalleled fulfillment capabilities that drive productivity, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Reza Bafandeh, CEO of Darwynn, said, "We are thrilled to join forces with JD Logistics to revolutionize the North American market access for sellers. This strategic partnership marks an exciting milestone for Darwynn, as we combine our fulfillment expertise with JD Logistics' state-of-the-art solutions. Together, we are poised to unlock new possibilities and provide a seamless experience for our clients, further solidifying our commitment to delivering excellence in the fulfillment ecosystem."

Gordon Lu, Head of North American Supply Chain for JD Logistics, said, "The partnership between Darwynn and JD Logistics represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower sellers and facilitate their access to the thriving North American market. With our robust infrastructure and advanced technology combined with Darwynn's nationwide network, we are confident in our ability to deliver unmatched fulfillment capabilities and exceptional customer experiences. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to innovation, growth, and exceeding the expectations of our clients in the ever-evolving world of logistics."

About Darwynn

Darwynn is a leading end-to-end fulfillment ecosystem based in Ontario, Canada, dedicated to providing unparalleled offerings to Canadian retailers. Leveraging extensive industry experience, the Darwynn team has developed an innovative fulfillment ecosystem that incorporates industry-leading technology and automation. With a strong focus on system flexibility, Darwynn ensures cost-effective fulfillment solutions tailored to meet the unique requirements of its customers, regardless of scale. Backed by a national network and purpose-built infrastructure, Darwynn enables swift implementation and scalable fulfillment capabilities for its clients.

About JD Logistics

JD Logistics is a leading technology-driven supply chain solutions and logistics services provider. With a mission of driving superior efficiency and sustainability for global supply chain through technology, the company is committed to becoming the world's most trusted supply chain infrastructure service provider. The core business of JD Logistics is integrated supply chain logistics services. Currently, JD Logistics mainly focuses on serving clients from six industries, including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), apparel, home appliances and furniture, 3C (computer, communication, and consumer electronics), automotive, and fresh produce.

