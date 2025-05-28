Dark Fork Launches First-Ever Sign Language Dining Experience on Ottawa Patio

A Feast for the Senses – and a Celebration of Connection

OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Ottawa's most unique dining destination is about to get even more unforgettable. This summer, Dark Fork—famous for its "dining in the dark" experience—is stepping into the sunlight with a powerful new concept: a patio where guests "sign for their supper."

What if you had to use your hands—literally—to order dinner? Starting in June, visitors will be invited to enjoy gourmet meals on the restaurant's stunning heritage stone patio in the Byward Market—while placing their orders entirely in Sign Language. Staffed by Deaf and hard-of-hearing servers, the new outdoor space offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to engage with Deaf culture in a welcoming, hands-on way.

For those new to Sign Language, there's no need to worry—easy-to-follow visual guides on each table will show diners how to sign essentials like "please," "thank you," and "check," along with clear illustrations for each menu item. Whether you're fluent or just learning, you'll be part of an unforgettable dining experience rooted in curiosity, communication, and fun.

"This initiative is a collaboration with the Tourism Workplace Accessibility Clinic and is about more than food—it's about connection, inclusion, and being part of someone else's world for a little while," says Moe Alameddine, founder of Dark Fork.

Dark Fork, which opened in fall 2024, is already renowned for its immersive "blind dining" experience—where visually impaired servers guide guests through a completely dark meal inside the restaurant. With the launch of its sign-language patio, Dark Fork becomes the only restaurant in the world where both blind and deaf staff work side-by-side, sharing the kitchen, the bar, and the heart of the hospitality experience.

The "Sign for Your Supper" patio experience will run from June 4th through the end of summer, offering a mouthwatering seasonal menu featuring steak, chicken, fish, and vegetarian options. No reservations required. Just come hungry—and curious.

