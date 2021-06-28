DAREarts Youth Leadership Awards Presented to Future Leaders from Underserved Communities Across Canada

Four winners from Vancouver, Toronto, and Ottawa were selected for actions taken to affect change in their own lives and communities.

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - DAREarts, a not-for-profit that provides leadership development opportunities through arts-based education to children and youth in underserved communities, is recognizing four outstanding youth from their programs across Canada as young changemakers. The Youth Leadership Awards is an annual celebration of the courage, commitment and contributions of young people who have created incredible positive change in their own lives and in their communities.

In the face of seemingly endless changes and challenges, these youth leaders have shown inspiring strength, determination and most importantly, hope in overcoming adversity. This year's Youth Leadership Awards, presented in partnership with Northbridge Financial and HUB Financial, celebrate that indomitable spirit.

"While true for all of the children in our lives, I am especially inspired by our DAREarts students. In the face of daunting obstacles, we have watched the students in our network rise. Our 2021 Young Changemakers have embodied that spirit, and we are honoured to have been part of their journey." - Jennifer Wilson, President & CEO of DAREarts.

DAREarts students are breaking through norms and preconceived notions while transforming their lives and empowering others. DAREArts programs such as All the Arts and Youth Leadership Institute offer children and youth the opportunity to see themselves differently through exploring and creating through the arts. Participants work to increase self-awareness, build community, and improve mental health. For this year's Youth Leadership Award winners, the DAREarts programs were a foundation that helped them expand their learnings to support others in their communities.

This year's award recipients include:

Adalia: 17-year-old from Vancouver, BC

Azel: 17-year-old from Ottawa, ON

Conner: 17-year-old from Toronto, ON

Dianne: 15-year-old from Vancouver, BC

You can learn more about the 2021 award recipients on the DAREarts website.

"This has been a challenging year for everyone, and to be able to stay committed to change and excel in these times is remarkable. We are proud to be affiliated with DAREarts and support the 2021 DAREarts Youth Leadership Awards." - Terri Botosan, CEO for HUB Financial.

"The concept of empowering youth through arts is something we wholeheartedly champion and we have been inspired by the work DAREarts does and more by the amazing talent they nurture." Lambert Morvan, Chief Operating officer at Northbridge Financial Corporation.

This year's award recipients are asking you to rise and take action to make sure more young people have the opportunities they need to find their voice, build their confidence and take their place as our next generation of leaders.

About DAREarts

DAREarts is a not-for-profit that provides leadership development opportunities through arts-based education to children and youth in underserved communities across Canada. DAREarts students are selected by teachers and principals as the students who would benefit from the opportunity the most; these are students who are facing barriers associated with poverty, food insecurity, bullying, social isolation, and violence – these are students who need a turning point in their life. DAREarts works with over 60 schools across Canada, and has helped to change the lives of 20,000 youth since its inception.

