DAREarts Marks 20 Years of Honouring Youth with 2022 RISE Leadership Awards Winners

Three winners from Toronto, Etobicoke and Webequie First Nation were selected for their actions taken to affect change in their own lives and their communities.

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - This month, DAREarts' held its annual RISE 2022 – Youth Leadership Awards virtual event. For the past 20 years youth from DAREarts, a not-for-profit that provides leadership development opportunities to children and youth in underserved communities, have been identified from programs across the country for creating positive change in their own lives and in their communities to be celebrated for their incredible contributions, commitment, and creativity.

Over the past 20 years, DAREarts has recognized 109 outstanding youth leaders who, in the face of seemingly endless changes and challenges, have shown inspiring strength, determination and most importantly, hope in overcoming adversity. This year's Youth Leadership Awards, presented in partnership with Northbridge Financial and HUB Financial, celebrate that indomitable spirit. Together, they're helping kids feel more connected, capable and feel more confident about seeing themselves as agents for change, in their own lives and in their communities.

This years' Youth Leadership Award winners* are:

Saheel: 15-year-old from Toronto, ON

Adekunbi: 16-year-old from Etobicoke, ON

Brooklyn : 12-year-old from Webequie First Nation, ON

*You can learn more about the 2022 award recipients on the DAREarts website.

"I want to give a warm thank you to every sponsor, attendee and DAREarts Board and staff member for such an incredible RISE 2022 – Youth Leadership Awards," says Jennifer Wilson, President and CEO of DAREarts. " I am moved by both the incredible stories of the Youth Leadership Award winners and the generosity of our corporate sponsors who have shown up for kids in a big way."

This year DAREarts is thrilled to welcome back their two top sponsors, Northbridge Insurance and HUB Financial, who continue to be pillars of support for DAREarts mission. As a result of several generous corporate sponsors and individual donors, the event has raised over $200,000 with a goal to raise an additional $100,000 through their community fundraiser which runs the month of June.

The Youth Leadership Awards also kickstarted a peer-to-peer fundraising event to support DAREarts' programming. The organization is challenging people to consider "#WhyIRISE" – a statement that asks us all to reflect and express what their shared cause means to you and inspire others to donate. Fundraising and donation are being accepted over the CanadaHelps platform and DAREarts aims to raise an additional 100K.

"Northbridge Insurance is proud to continue to support DAREarts as a returning presenting sponsor for the RISE 2022 Youth Leadership Awards. Every year we remain inspired and this year was no exception," said Shari Dodsworth, SVP Ontario, Atlantic and Western Region, Northbridge Insurance. "We believe the Youth Leadership Award winners have bright futures ahead of them. The DAREarts cause means so much to our company and we hope to continue empowering children and youth to see their potential, so that they can create positive change in their lives and in their communities."

"My hope for the rest of this month is to see this inspiring event continue to drive engagement with the broader community; to hear from those inspired as they share their #WHYIRISE and to support our RISE Fundraising Challenge," says Wilson. "Every dollar will go towards supporting youth across the country in our programs and help them feel confident, capable and connected. Share your #WhyIRise – share your story or an experience that has inspired you to contribute to our collective mission of empowering young people when they need us most."

About DAREarts

DAREarts is a not-for-profit that provides leadership development opportunities through arts-based education to children and youth in underserved communities across Canada. DAREarts students are selected by teachers and principals as the students who would benefit from the opportunity the most; these are students who are facing barriers associated with poverty, food insecurity, bullying, social isolation, and violence – these are students who need a turning point in their life. DAREarts works with over 60 schools across Canada and has helped to change the lives of 20,000 youth since its inception.

Learn more: www.darearts.com

For further information: Juliana Martine, [email protected], 250-689-0744